Big Xhosa hits back at Emtee for saying SA hip hop doesn't need him

In a lengthy, now deleted, Instagram post big Xhosa lambasted Emtee for his comment saying Emtee was attempting to block his progress in the music industry.

“This is why SA hip hop is where it's at today, you got older cats who been in the game trying to block or stop new ones breaking through. Well that's a b*tch move and must be addressed Emtee.

“None of you hip hop guys have to like me but there's nothing you can do to stop me from getting to my plate. I'll get where I want to get and even more. With or with you all. It's not my fault you all not hot as you used to be. It's not my fault the fans love me and make my sh*t go viral or number one almost every time I drop. I'm not even on TV or radio. I don't stand on nobody's way and nobody should stand on mine.” he wrote.