Big Xhosa hits back at Emtee for saying SA hip hop doesn't need him
Big Xhosa has slammed rapper Emtee for undermining his contribution to the SA hip hop industry.
Emtee was quick to shut down the claim made by a local with social media users suggesting that Big Xhosa was playing a necessary role in the “revival” of SA hip hop.
“The way kungakhona. Si grand aw’th yam (We are OK with the way things are),” he wrote.
“Rap is so watered down y'all really [think] this goofy is some kind of killer MC of some sort.” he added in another tweet.
The way kungakhona. Si grand aw’th yam. 👍🏽 https://t.co/gNVRF0aRh4— LOGAN (@emteerecords) March 8, 2022
Rap is so watered down yall really this goofy is some kinda killer MC of some sort https://t.co/UqfsbGxAvu— LOGAN (@emteerecords) March 9, 2022
In a lengthy, now deleted, Instagram post big Xhosa lambasted Emtee for his comment saying Emtee was attempting to block his progress in the music industry.
“This is why SA hip hop is where it's at today, you got older cats who been in the game trying to block or stop new ones breaking through. Well that's a b*tch move and must be addressed Emtee.
“None of you hip hop guys have to like me but there's nothing you can do to stop me from getting to my plate. I'll get where I want to get and even more. With or with you all. It's not my fault you all not hot as you used to be. It's not my fault the fans love me and make my sh*t go viral or number one almost every time I drop. I'm not even on TV or radio. I don't stand on nobody's way and nobody should stand on mine.” he wrote.
This is not the first time the rappers have taken a swipe at each other on social media.
After Big Xhosa released his viral diss track Inyile in May last year, where he fired shots at Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, A-Reece and Shane Eagle, among many others, Emtee took to his Instagram live saying he was “mentally disturbed”.
The insult led to Big Xhosa challenging Emtee to a rap battle as he expressed he felt he was a better artist than him.
Jonga Emtee @emteerecords I heard what you said about me on that live, calling me a mentally disturbed person😭😂.. I wanted to tell u something disrespectful back but remembered that your music has gotten me thru some worst times in my life. I only got love and respect for you.— Big XHOSA (@bigxhosa_) May 9, 2021
