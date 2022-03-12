TshisaLIVE

Busiswa tells how Riky Rick gave her a gift the last time they met

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 March 2022 - 10:00
Busiswa Gqulu spoke of Riky Rick's generosity.
Image: Supplied

The late rapper Riky Rick's generous spirit has been one of the most talked about traits of the rapper who died in February this year. Musician Busiswa shared her experience of the rapper's generosity.

Taking to her Instagram, the musician joined hundreds of people who have spoken about how Riky gave them things — from clothes to shoes and money — without much convincing.

Busiswa said the last time she saw the rapper, they were together at an event in Polokwane. Riky was known for his style and when Busiswa saw his pink fluffly (faux fur jacket) she asked to touch it and complimented the rapper on how beautiful the statement-making piece was.

To her surprise, Riky took it off right there and then and gave it to her.

“Riky Rick gifted me this pink fluffy by Nao Serati, the last time I saw him in Polokwane on January 9. I just asked if I could touch it coz it was so beautiful. He took it off immediately. He insisted I keep it but he also made sure to tell me to check out and support the brand. Always a giver. Left us all with something. What a guy,” Busiswa shared.

Busiswa's story is not unique as the many people who spoke at Riky's funeral and memorial service shared fond memories of Riky that included the rapper parting with clothes or money to give to the people around him.

Riky took his life on February 23 after struggling with depression for a long time.

