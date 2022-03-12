SNAPS | A look at Ayanda Thabethe's baby shower

Mommy-to-be Ayanda Thabethe was showered with love, light, baby gifts and motherhood advice at her recent baby shower which may have also doubled up as a celebration of a pending “business baby”.

Taking to Instagram some of the guests that cracked the guest list to the intimate do shared some captured moments.

Anele Mdoda, Lungile Thabethe, Blue Mbobo and Lorna Maseko are some of the people that showed up for the model and media personality who is expecting her first child.

Sharing a snippet of the advice she gave to the mommy-to-be at the shower, Anele advised Ayanda to get a good nanny.

“You are the kindest person I’ve ever met. Your son is going to be so blessed to have you as a mommy. Get a good nanny and love her so you much that you can see your love for her in him,” she said.

Check out scenes from the event below: