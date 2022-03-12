TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | A look at Ayanda Thabethe's baby shower

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
12 March 2022 - 08:00
Anele Mdoda was one of guests at Ayanda Thabethe's baby shower.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Mommy-to-be Ayanda Thabethe was showered with love, light, baby gifts and motherhood advice at her recent baby shower which may have also doubled up as a celebration of a pending “business baby”.

Taking to Instagram some of the guests that cracked the guest list to the intimate do shared some captured moments.

Anele Mdoda, Lungile Thabethe, Blue Mbobo and Lorna Maseko are some of the people that showed up for the model and media personality who is expecting her first child.

Sharing a snippet of the advice she gave to the mommy-to-be at the shower, Anele advised Ayanda to get a good nanny.

“You are the kindest person I’ve ever met. Your son is going to be so blessed to have you as a mommy. Get a good nanny and love her so you much that you can see your love for her in him,” she said.

Check out scenes from the event below:

Ayanda and Co.
Image: Instagram

Basking in all the love thrown her way, Ayanda took to her Instagram to express her gratitude for her tribe and for God's grace that has allowed her to do a lot of things on her bucket list while she waits for her son.

The model hinted at a collaboration with her beauty entrepreneur sister in the near future.

“Looking at all the things I did while carrying my miracle ... [I'm] so proud of myself. This week, my sister and I are birthing another kind of baby! Our combined dream and effort. Giving all glory and praise to the most high God without whom I am absolutely nothing,” she said.

Ayanda and Co.
Image: Instagram

