Tributes pour in for former 'Soul City' actor Siyanda Sesimani
Celebrity friends and fans are mourning the death of actor Siyanda Sesimani.
The Estate actor, popularly known for his stint on SABC1's Soul City, passed away on Friday. Actor Zola Hashatsi confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying the family was yet to issue a statement.
Zola revealed that Siyanda died aged 31 after spending weeks in hospital in a coma after he was beaten to a pulp during a burglary at his home in Meredale on February 15.
Siyanda acted in several productions such as Thula's Vine, Ikhaye, Soul City, Isithembiso and SABC3's The Estate.
In a series of Twitter posts, actress Flo Masebe spoke about being inconsolable as she struggled to come to terms with Siyanda's death.
“I'm struggling to process the news of Siyanda's passing. Nothing makes sense ...” she wrote.
“This is the most heartbreaking thing I've heard today.” she wrote in another post.
“I'm beyond shattered.”
I'm struggling to process the news of Siyanda's passing. Nothing makes sense.— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) March 11, 2022
This is the most heartbreaking thing I've heard today. https://t.co/uUp5Euiw6l— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) March 11, 2022
It's not ok. It's not right. Rest in Peace Siyanda Sesimani ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZUoXIRJHf8— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) March 11, 2022
The Estate production house Clive Morris Productions penned a tribute to the actor on its timeline.
“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Siyanda Sesimani who played 'Dlamini' a security guard on #TheEstateOn3. We are so grateful to have experienced his talent. May he rest in perfect peace,” it said.
“The love you had for your daughter was commendable. You were a present father. I pray I never find the people that did this to you cause I don't know what I will do,” actor Zola Hashatsi wrote.
Read he rest of the tributes below:
We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Siyanda Sesimani who played “Dlamini” a security guard on #TheEstateOn3— Clive Morris Productions (@CMPTVee) March 11, 2022
We are so grateful to have experienced his talent
May he rest in perfect peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/oipRCuxZb1
The love you had for your daughter was commendable. You were a present Father I pray I never find the people that did this to you coz I don't know what I will do. It's emotionally, mentally, physically draining to write RIP every week. I am NOT okay @siyasesimani #RIPSiyaSesimani pic.twitter.com/zy2VZYQvH1— Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri (@zola_hashatsi) March 12, 2022
We gelled and made this awesome ad for @MojaLoveTv #SingleAndMingle by @zola_hashatsi— T s h i d i (@Miss_Tshidie) March 11, 2022
You were such a kind soul and so matured 🤍
Condolences to family and friends 😢😭 pic.twitter.com/MLtuduzocF
RIP #SiyaSesimani you made a huge contribution to the entertainment industry coming from very humble beginnings.— NEO NDABA (@iam_neyon) March 11, 2022
The full might of the law must be taken against the perpetrators. Your life matters! https://t.co/frCmg7SZSx
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.