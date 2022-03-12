TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for former 'Soul City' actor Siyanda Sesimani

12 March 2022 - 12:58 By Joy Mphande
Actor Siyanda Sesimani remembered as a present father and for his contributions to the entertainment industry.
Image: Instagram/ Siyanda Sesimani

Celebrity friends and fans are mourning the death of actor Siyanda Sesimani.

The Estate actor, popularly known for his stint on SABC1's Soul City, passed away on Friday. Actor Zola Hashatsi confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying the family was yet to issue a statement. 

Zola revealed that Siyanda died aged 31 after spending weeks in hospital in a coma after he was beaten to a pulp during a burglary at his home in Meredale on February 15.

 Siyanda acted in several productions such as Thula's Vine, Ikhaye, Soul City, Isithembiso and SABC3's The Estate.

In a series of Twitter posts, actress Flo Masebe spoke about being inconsolable as she struggled to come to terms with Siyanda's death.

“I'm struggling to process the news of Siyanda's passing. Nothing makes sense ...” she wrote.

This is the most heartbreaking thing I've heard today.” she wrote in another post.

“I'm beyond shattered.”

The Estate production house Clive Morris Productions penned a tribute to the actor on its timeline.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Siyanda Sesimani who played 'Dlamini' a security guard on #TheEstateOn3. We are so grateful to have experienced his talent. May he rest in perfect peace,” it said. 

“The love you had for your daughter was commendable. You were a present father. I pray I never find the people that did this to you cause I don't know what I will do,” actor Zola Hashatsi  wrote.

Read he rest of the tributes below:

