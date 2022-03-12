WATCH | Andile Ncube shares wise words from Zola 7 that touched him
Media personality Andile Ncube briefly let SA into an intimate catch-up conversation he had with iconic kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini and Zola was dropping gems as usual.
In the 38-second clip he shared on Twitter, Andile said the snippet of their conversation he was sharing resonated the most with him.
“It was about Jan when Bonginkosi and I hooked up to catch up and he asked me to record our entire 2/3hr chat cos he had a lot to say. This stuck out for me.”
In the video Zola speaks passionately — as he often does — about letting the youth take the lead. He shares first-hand experience of how he encountered several young women and men in the township of Alexandra who were eloquent, knew what they wanted to do with their lives and where they wanted to go.
Watch the clip below:
The veteran TV presenter, who has hogged headlines recently due to concerns about his health, took to Facebook this week to let South Africans know he was abandoning his pride to allow them to help him financially.
Zola said he has been inundated with texts from people asking for his banking details.
“I've received hundreds of texts asking for my banking details. I see I'm trending on Twitter and plenty of people are offering financial assistance as gratitude. I've never expected anything in return for the help I've given people in need but this is truly humbling.
“Initially I rejected this notion ngoba I'm a proud nguni man kodwa futhi kuthiwa ungabo jikisa isipho osphiwa sona. Ngakho, ngiyabonga Guluva Nation. I can't respond to all of you kodwa here are the banking details eniwacelile. #namanje” read his Facebook post.
Zola 7 opened up about his battle with epilepsy on MacG's podcast, Podcast And Chill, in 2021. The legend revealed he was diagnosed with epilepsy about three years ago.
“I lost a lot of weight over the past year. I was extremely sick, I was home and I was shaking. Everybody around me was scared I was going to die. I couldn’t eat well. I was eating mageu, porridge and fish,” he said at the time.
Since then his pictures have popped up on social media, with people prompting each other to offer the musician a hand.