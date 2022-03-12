WATCH | Andile Ncube shares wise words from Zola 7 that touched him

Media personality Andile Ncube briefly let SA into an intimate catch-up conversation he had with iconic kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini and Zola was dropping gems as usual.

In the 38-second clip he shared on Twitter, Andile said the snippet of their conversation he was sharing resonated the most with him.

“It was about Jan when Bonginkosi and I hooked up to catch up and he asked me to record our entire 2/3hr chat cos he had a lot to say. This stuck out for me.”

In the video Zola speaks passionately — as he often does — about letting the youth take the lead. He shares first-hand experience of how he encountered several young women and men in the township of Alexandra who were eloquent, knew what they wanted to do with their lives and where they wanted to go.

Watch the clip below: