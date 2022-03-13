Bucy Radebe reveals health scare caused her to cancel Botswana event
Gospel star Bucy Radebe has explained that a recent health scare cause her to miss an event she was scheduled to make an appearance at and has apologised, saying she had no control over the unfortunate occurrence.
Taking to her social media, Bucy's management released a lengthy statement setting the record straight after unverified reports claimed she “just decided” to miss an event in Botswana. Her management said she was already in Botswana when she fell ill and returned home immediately.
“Amid her flight, Ms Radebe started to experience health complications that forced her to immediately return home upon her landing in Gaborone. Supporters would remember that she had some health-related struggles, which resulted in two surgeries in a space of 12 months between 2020 and 2021 about which she was publicly open.
“We cannot foresee any complications that may rise at any given time,” read the statement.
Bucy added: “I’m so sorry Botswana. Some things are beyond my control. Will see you in April. Otherwise, let’s connect tomorrow at 8am, Radio Botswana 2, I love you.”
Her fans have since showered her with well wishes.
The Radebe family have endured a few health scares in the past two years or so.
Last year, the singer opened up about how she and her husband Thapelo Thoboke had recovered after battling with Covid-19 — a health scare the gospel singer says she was sure would leave her a widow.
Taking to Instagram recently, the singer revealed she and her husband had fought a long battle with the virus and that her husband's respiratory system had been damaged.
“After a long Covid-19 battle, I'm glad to say we both tested negative last week, though hubby’s lungs and respiratory system will take some time to fully recover due to damage left by pneumonia,” she wrote.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the singer said her hubby ended up in the hospital.
“He had to be hospitalised because his oxygen levels kept dropping ... he kept on getting worse to a point where he was struggling to breath. There were times where I thought that he was gasping his last breath and the only thing I was able to do was to cry to God and pray,” she said.
