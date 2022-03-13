Bucy Radebe reveals health scare caused her to cancel Botswana event

Gospel star Bucy Radebe has explained that a recent health scare cause her to miss an event she was scheduled to make an appearance at and has apologised, saying she had no control over the unfortunate occurrence.

Taking to her social media, Bucy's management released a lengthy statement setting the record straight after unverified reports claimed she “just decided” to miss an event in Botswana. Her management said she was already in Botswana when she fell ill and returned home immediately.

“Amid her flight, Ms Radebe started to experience health complications that forced her to immediately return home upon her landing in Gaborone. Supporters would remember that she had some health-related struggles, which resulted in two surgeries in a space of 12 months between 2020 and 2021 about which she was publicly open.

“We cannot foresee any complications that may rise at any given time,” read the statement.

Bucy added: “I’m so sorry Botswana. Some things are beyond my control. Will see you in April. Otherwise, let’s connect tomorrow at 8am, Radio Botswana 2, I love you.”

Her fans have since showered her with well wishes.