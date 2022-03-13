SNAPS | Beautiful views & colourful bikinis! Inside Amanda Du-Pont’s Thailand retreat

After recovering from her breast augmentation surgery, model and actress Amanda Du-Pont jetted off to Thailand on a retreat that left her followers green with envy.

The actress, who went under the knife in Turkey to get her boobs done, told fans her recovery was going smoothly and as soon as she's OK to be out and about she would show them what she looks with her new boobies.

Fast forward a few weeks and Amanda has shared snaps from her vacation in Thailand where she looked stunning in bikinis as she explored the area.