SNAPS | Beautiful views & colourful bikinis! Inside Amanda Du-Pont’s Thailand retreat
After recovering from her breast augmentation surgery, model and actress Amanda Du-Pont jetted off to Thailand on a retreat that left her followers green with envy.
The actress, who went under the knife in Turkey to get her boobs done, told fans her recovery was going smoothly and as soon as she's OK to be out and about she would show them what she looks with her new boobies.
Fast forward a few weeks and Amanda has shared snaps from her vacation in Thailand where she looked stunning in bikinis as she explored the area.
In a previous Instagram post Amanda explained the reason for her decision to go for surgery. She had lost a lot of tissue in her breast area due to weight loss and promised to share more after she had healed.
“It’s no secret how passionate I am about fitness. Through training I’ve lost fat and gained muscle. This meant I lost tissue on my breasts which made me self-conscious.
“In a search to find the best medical care for my breast augmentation @arpanumedical sourced me the best clinic and surgeon. They curated the best medical trip inclusive of hotel, surgery and aftercare. Here’s a photo dump of my experience. PS: I will post the new babies as soon as I’m healed. Sharing is caring. Let me know if you have any questions regarding the surgery,” she wrote at the time.
Now sis is healed and living her best life in Thailand.
Check out the rest of her snaps below:
