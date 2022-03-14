LISTEN | Jaziel Brothers make a comeback with ‘Crazy’ after two years
Musicians and brothers Ntobeko and Luthando Ngcizela aka the Jaziel Brothers are known as a music duo that has been serenading Mzansi with their music for over 13 years.
After a two-year hiatus from releasing music the Jaziel Brothers are back with a single titled Crazy. The song forms part of their new album that they've wrapped up recording.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the brothers said they are thankful for the lessons they've learnt in the music industry and for finally owning their work.
Ntobeko said the song still has the signature that their fans know them for.
“We've done a couple of love songs over the years, and it's the first time in so many years where we do a song that creates a conversation. A song that poses a question as well. This song is a love song that does that.
“There's something that will always show that it's us, because we are the ones that do the work. So no matter what song you do, your signature will always come. The are songs that we did with the late Mandoza, Bignuz, Theo and many others so we would change for the sake of doing that in certain spaces but there will always be that element that 'no I can hear Jaziel Brothers'.
“When you listen to the coming album you will hear the variety, that comes within the coming album. What you hear on the one song, is not what you will hear in the next song. As we, you are waiting to hear from the full album,” said Ntobeko.
Luthando said though they don't have a release date yet, the new album is the most versatile they've ever been, working with different artists from across all genres, hip-hop included.
“We do things in phases, we are pushing the single now and reminding the people we are back and with Covid-19 we've been very quiet for the past two years, and then the album we will drop it very soon.
“It's a very interesting album with a lot of features in it. We've got Samthing Soweto in it, Bongani from Malaika, Dr Tumi, we've got Maglera Doe Boy (MDB). We've worked with Phiri as well in Klerksdorp and then we worked with The kings of the Weekend and Cassper, so it's a very versatile album. We did a lot of styles in that album, but maintaining our signature”
@JazielBrothers on stage #RedNWhiteJoziFM2022 #8thEdition #KwaLichaba MM pic.twitter.com/IqqtTDYvjE— Jozi FM (@jozifm) February 19, 2022
The brothers thanked God for keeping them together over the years
“By believing in each other and knowing the part that we play and what we are doing, because we don't do the same thing, but at the same time we know we need each other ... There is a bigger vision than just to sing and be known, and also having a life that we can live together. There are no strange things where I don't know where he is and he doesn't know where I am and also we are a family,” said Ntobeko.
On lessons learnt in the music industry Luthando said: “Yes, as an artist and as many artists when we get to the industry, you know, I think 80-90% of us we sign wrong contracts then we fix later, or we disappear. So with us, for me the highlight was being fully independent, we've been fighting with the contracts that we had for about seven years, and then we finally got back our stuff — owning our catalogue and owning whatever is it that we do ... So we do things ourselves. That was the best liberation and seeing ourselves performing on the international stages.”
