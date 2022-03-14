LISTEN | Jaziel Brothers make a comeback with ‘Crazy’ after two years

Ntobeko said the song still has the signature that their fans know them for.

“We've done a couple of love songs over the years, and it's the first time in so many years where we do a song that creates a conversation. A song that poses a question as well. This song is a love song that does that.

“There's something that will always show that it's us, because we are the ones that do the work. So no matter what song you do, your signature will always come. The are songs that we did with the late Mandoza, Bignuz, Theo and many others so we would change for the sake of doing that in certain spaces but there will always be that element that 'no I can hear Jaziel Brothers'.

“When you listen to the coming album you will hear the variety, that comes within the coming album. What you hear on the one song, is not what you will hear in the next song. As we, you are waiting to hear from the full album,” said Ntobeko.