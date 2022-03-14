TshisaLIVE

‘OK'salayo’ — Mihlali Ndamase reacts to mixed reactions to her 'Generations' cameo

14 March 2022 - 15:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mihlali Ndamase is seemingly unbothered by the back lash from Twitter for her announced cameo role in 'Generations-The Legacy'.
Mihlali Ndamase is seemingly unbothered by the back lash from Twitter for her announced cameo role in 'Generations-The Legacy'.
Image: Instagram/ Mihlali Ndamase

Influencer and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase has given a classic clap back to those who have taken a swing at her after it was announced she was joining a local Mzansi production.

The YouTuber is set to join the SABC1 soapie Generations-The Legacy in a cameo role. The news was announced on Sunday by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Taking to Twitter, Mihlali seemed unfazed by the backlash she was receiving from tweeps. This is not the first time Mihlali has been on screen. She made her acting debut in an episode of e.tv soapie Rhythm City last year.

She also played a small role in Mandla N's Showmax film Boxing Day.

“You can be mad all you want, OKsalayo,” tweeted Mihlali.

In her mentions, some of her followers were not pleased with her being unbothered by people's concern for her bagging the role in the show.

“And shame, we not mad yaz, we just concerned that real talent and the most deserving are being overlooked 'cos they don't have influence like you do, but it's all about securing the bag for and for the production, it's all about the viewers,” said one tweep.

After the news that the YouTuber would join the cast of the hit soapie, tweeps were left with mixed reactions Many believed other up and coming actors needed to be give a chance. 

Some tweeps came to her defence.

“Tweeps #mihlali will only make cameo appearance on Generations-The Legacy, she's gonna do what Chris Brown, Samual L Jackson & Minnie Dlamini did baq in the days on Generations, she's not gonna get a permanent role so why y'all hatin' on that shiidu know research b4 u talk shiid.”

TshisaLIVE contacted Mihlali for comment, but at the time of publication our attempts were unsuccessful. 

This article will be updated when new information is available. 

MORE:

Aww cute! Mihlali Ndamase gushes over Lasizwe’s ‘consistent love’

Mihlali Ndamase has taken to Twitter to thank her friend Lasizwe for the love he gives her.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Mihlali Ndamase opens up about her weight loss journey

"If only you knew I'm terrified I am to go under the knife, hence why I opted to diet till I reach my body goals, but go off mami," Mihlali Ndamase ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mihlali Ndamase pokes fun at pregnancy rumours

Given that every second Instagram reel has been a pregnancy reveal in Mzansi celebville, Mihlali's fans felt they shouldn't get blame for rushing to ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Let's say I went in for surgery, why's it your business?' — Mihlali claps back

"I worked very hard to get this body, I wish y'all wouldn't be weird about that."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Euphonik wins case against Ntsiki Mazwai — with costs TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Ngiyabonga Guluva Nation' - Zola 7 finally shares banking details with fans TshisaLIVE
  3. 'The Estate' actor Siyanda Sesimani has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Nota, Ntsiki Mazwai accuse MaMkhize of chasing clout after her video with Zola ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau thanks her bae for supporting her while she chases her dreams TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone