‘OK'salayo’ — Mihlali Ndamase reacts to mixed reactions to her 'Generations' cameo

Influencer and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase has given a classic clap back to those who have taken a swing at her after it was announced she was joining a local Mzansi production.

The YouTuber is set to join the SABC1 soapie Generations-The Legacy in a cameo role. The news was announced on Sunday by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

Taking to Twitter, Mihlali seemed unfazed by the backlash she was receiving from tweeps. This is not the first time Mihlali has been on screen. She made her acting debut in an episode of e.tv soapie Rhythm City last year.

She also played a small role in Mandla N's Showmax film Boxing Day.

“You can be mad all you want, OKsalayo,” tweeted Mihlali.

In her mentions, some of her followers were not pleased with her being unbothered by people's concern for her bagging the role in the show.