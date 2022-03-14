‘OK'salayo’ — Mihlali Ndamase reacts to mixed reactions to her 'Generations' cameo
Influencer and businesswoman Mihlali Ndamase has given a classic clap back to those who have taken a swing at her after it was announced she was joining a local Mzansi production.
The YouTuber is set to join the SABC1 soapie Generations-The Legacy in a cameo role. The news was announced on Sunday by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.
Taking to Twitter, Mihlali seemed unfazed by the backlash she was receiving from tweeps. This is not the first time Mihlali has been on screen. She made her acting debut in an episode of e.tv soapie Rhythm City last year.
She also played a small role in Mandla N's Showmax film Boxing Day.
“You can be mad all you want, OKsalayo,” tweeted Mihlali.
In her mentions, some of her followers were not pleased with her being unbothered by people's concern for her bagging the role in the show.
You can be mad all you want, oksalayo pic.twitter.com/8EfSAdXuMg— Mihlali Ndamase 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) March 13, 2022
“And shame, we not mad yaz, we just concerned that real talent and the most deserving are being overlooked 'cos they don't have influence like you do, but it's all about securing the bag for and for the production, it's all about the viewers,” said one tweep.
After the news that the YouTuber would join the cast of the hit soapie, tweeps were left with mixed reactions Many believed other up and coming actors needed to be give a chance.
Some tweeps came to her defence.
“Tweeps #mihlali will only make cameo appearance on Generations-The Legacy, she's gonna do what Chris Brown, Samual L Jackson & Minnie Dlamini did baq in the days on Generations, she's not gonna get a permanent role so why y'all hatin' on that shiidu know research b4 u talk shiid.”
TshisaLIVE contacted Mihlali for comment, but at the time of publication our attempts were unsuccessful.
This article will be updated when new information is available.
If you dont like #mihlali touch your heart and say with me ke moloi pic.twitter.com/lrgslBPFR5— @Put South Africa First (@angelo_angelo9) March 13, 2022
Tweeps #mihlali will only make cameo appearance on Generation The Legacy she's gonna do what Chris Brown, Samual L Jackson & Minnie Dlamini did baq in the days on Generation, she's not gonna get a permanent Role so why y'all hatin' on that shiid🤷♂️u know research b4 u talk shiid😤 pic.twitter.com/8T1Dip92A4— Moé (@JustMelly_Papi) March 13, 2022
