Somizi applauds Khanyi Mbau’s growth as an actress after explicit sex scene
‘There was nothing pornographic there’
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has called those who criticised the latest explicit sex scene on The Wife hypocrites.
Khanyi Mbau's raunchy sex scene with actor Mondli Makhoba on The Wife charted the Twitter trends list on Thursday.
On his Instagram Somizi shared a clip and gave rave reviews for Khanyi and her craft as an actress who hd been previously 'doubted'.
“Most people think that scene was too much and was too explicit.First of all I would like to say to Khanyi, I don't know the guy's name, they killed it. That is called acting, acting 101. Not a lot of people can go there,” said Somizi.
After the scene trended Khanyi took to her Instagram to gush over her bae Kudzai Mushonga, who has been supportive of her dreams.
“Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see me become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wings. My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. How you do it? Truly beats me. My love, my hubby. My heart. Thank you for remaining constant.”
In his clip Somizi said Mzansi watched Netflix series and movies that have explicit sex scenes and have never complained. He listed American actors Jada Pinkett, Angelina Jolie and Tyrese Gibson as people seen naked in shows.
“Are you disappointed that Khanyi is really showing her gifts and talent, in terms of her craft?. She is growing as an actor not because she did that sex scene but I can tell that Khanyi is really growing as an actress, and a lot of people doubted her, or some did. But Khanyi is an amazing actress.
“The hypocrisy comes from where? Americans and Europeans been doing this and you said it was sex. Jada Pinkett did sex scenes. The list goes on. Well done Showmax for taking it there and showing South Africans can go there without it being pornographic. There was nothing pornographic there. It was a sex scene. That's it.”
