TshisaLIVE

Somizi applauds Khanyi Mbau’s growth as an actress after explicit sex scene

‘There was nothing pornographic there’

14 March 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Somizi Mhlongo said there was nothing pornographic about the sex scene on the Showmax telenovela.
Somizi Mhlongo said there was nothing pornographic about the sex scene on the Showmax telenovela.
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has called those who criticised the latest explicit sex scene on The Wife  hypocrites.

Khanyi Mbau's raunchy sex scene with actor Mondli Makhoba on The Wife charted the Twitter trends list on Thursday.

On his Instagram Somizi shared a clip and gave rave reviews for Khanyi and her craft as an actress who hd been previously 'doubted'.

“Most people think that scene was too much and was too explicit.First of all I would like to say to Khanyi, I don't know the guy's name, they killed it. That is called acting, acting 101. Not a lot of people can go there,” said Somizi.

After the scene trended Khanyi took to her Instagram to gush over her bae Kudzai Mushonga, who has been supportive of her dreams.

“Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see me become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wings. My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. How you do it? Truly beats me. My love, my hubby. My heart. Thank you for remaining constant.”

In his clip Somizi said Mzansi watched Netflix series and movies that have explicit sex scenes and have never complained. He listed American actors Jada Pinkett, Angelina Jolie and Tyrese Gibson as people seen naked in shows.

“Are you disappointed that Khanyi is really showing her gifts and talent, in terms of her craft?. She is growing as an actor not because she did that sex scene but I can tell that Khanyi is really growing  as an actress, and a lot of people doubted her, or some did. But Khanyi is an amazing actress.

“The hypocrisy comes from where? Americans and Europeans  been doing this and you said it was sex. Jada Pinkett did sex scenes. The list goes on. Well done Showmax for taking it there and showing South Africans can go there without it being pornographic. There was nothing pornographic there. It was a sex scene. That's it.”

Khanyi Mbau thanks her bae for supporting her while she chases her dreams

Actress Khanyi Mbau has expressed her gratitude to her bae Kudzai for his support as her explicit sex scene on 'The Wife' continues to trend.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

‘She brings a different dynamic’ — Lerato Mvelase tells all on her ‘The Wife’ role

"I hope Nomusa’s story will also help young people to see the daily sacrifices parents have to make."
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Khanyi Mbau empathises with 'The Wife' viewers: We have let you down

"We have let you down, we have not given you what you had expected," the actress said.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

What does Khanyi Mbau love the most about 'The Wife' star Mondli? His voice!

Khanyi Mbau and Mondli Makhoba, who plays Nkosana, are season's 2 power couple on 'The Wife'.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DJ Euphonik wins case against Ntsiki Mazwai — with costs TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Ngiyabonga Guluva Nation' - Zola 7 finally shares banking details with fans TshisaLIVE
  3. 'The Estate' actor Siyanda Sesimani has died TshisaLIVE
  4. Nota, Ntsiki Mazwai accuse MaMkhize of chasing clout after her video with Zola ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Khanyi Mbau thanks her bae for supporting her while she chases her dreams TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Comair CEO must resign': Numsa | Dozens of flights suspended due to safety ...
SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone