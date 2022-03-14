WATCH | Priddy Ugly encourages his followers to stay strong

As Mzansi mourns the deaths of several celebs, rapper Priddy Ugly has told his fans to stay strong.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote about the importance of support in a society of pressures.

"The pain you're feeling is temporary, it's not going to last forever. The dead ends you find yourself in are opportunities to reroute and take another direction, the doors slamming in your face are not rejections, they simply say not right now.

"You need to give yourself time to heal ... even with the scars that remain, may they be reminders of where we come from ... may they remind you that you are strong. Life puts pressure, social media puts pressure, don't find yourself not worthy of living ... find the light within you and spread that light. Pick yourself up, grab a helping hand. You are loved and you are worthy of life. Hang in there." he said.

His sister-in-law, media personality and model Refilwe Modiselle, shared the same sentiments in the comment section.

"Well said brother @priddy_ugly. It's a continuous lifelong process. Even past 30s this applies. We operate on God's time, not our time. Life in itself is a journey of discovery. Nobody knows it best but the God who created it."