Zandie Gumede prays for her sister Kelly Khumalo’s protection

She left their fans hopeful that there was a reunion looming...

14 March 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zandie Gumede asked God to protect her sister Kelly Khumalo who she has been feuding with for years
Image: Instagram/ Zandie Gumede

Even though she's divorced her sister, it seems songstress Zandie Gumede has nothing but well wishes for her sister singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo. 

Taking to Instagram in what might be seen as an olive branch Zandie shared a snap of them together and wrote a heartfelt prayer for her and their mother.

“Thixo lapho ekhona uqhubeke umuphe amandla,uze usigcinele nomama ekhaya, uhlala ehlezi ekholwa ukuthi ngelinye ilanga isimo soshintsha.”

The Khumalo sisters have been feuding for years now. Their split as sisters was a highly publicised one after Kelly released a statement distancing herself from an alleged scam that Zandie's husband Mhlo Gumede was allegedly involved in.

Zandie hit back  in February when she announced a “divorce” from her sister, singer Kelly Khumalo in a lengthy Instagram post.

“If I was divorcing my husband maybe it would have been a little bit easier and lighter but I am separating from a person I have known for all my life and have shared laughs, pain, excitement and disappointment with all my life, my sister,” Zandie wrote.

Though the pair have not been getting along for a while Zandie said their issues would not spill over to their children. 

She revealed in a statement on her Instagram last year in October that though she got along with he sisters children, their relationship still had a long way to go.

In her lengthy post she said that she had put the children in the loop about the feud between her and Kelly and had reached an understanding with them.

“I would like, however, to categorically state that the situation between me and their mother remains the same and my feelings remain the same. I got all your messages of excitement after seeing them together, they really warmed my heart, but what I noticed is that some took my post as a sign of reconciliation or some reunion between the two of us, but it was not. It was merely about the children.”

