Zola 7’s team slam claims he received R1m from MaMkhize
‘He has not received any millions or R1m from any funder, as widely alleged’
Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini's personal assistant Siki Kunene has refuted claims the veteran media personality and rapper received R1m from Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.
This follows after City Press reported that MaMkhize donated R1m to help Zola 7 after spending time with him on March 10.
Siki shared a statement from her team slamming the claims, saying that while Zola continues to receives monetary donations from the public after he shared his bank account details, he had not received R1m.
“Zola 7 is well and thankful for all your love and support. He is humbled by all the continued contributions. He is looking forward to more big things. He is receiving the necessary support,” read the statement.
“Zola has not received any millions or R1m from any funder, as widely alleged. He continues to receive multiple donations from Africans who responded to the call since the account number was published,
“To MaMkhize, you are one of a kind and we hope you are not discouraged by incorrect reporting to assist where you can. You have given Zola love, hope and joy. That is a blessing on its own.”
Though MaMkhize was not available to comment on the report at the time of publishing this article, in a recent interview with TshisaLIVE the reality TV star and businesswoman said she could not disclose what donations she had made to Zola 7 but wanted to encourage Mzansi to not turn a blind eye regarding his wellbeing.
“It was a great experience and I believe we must show love to people while they are alive and not wait until it’s too late. Love for others should be an everyday selfless act. I would like to encourage people to show him love.” she said.
“I believe I’m a mother figure to a lot of people, so when my sister brought Zola to my attention by tagging me in a post where he was asking me to help a young lady looking to do nursing, I reached out to him."
