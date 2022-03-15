Donald offers a reward for information on his stolen red mic

Donald is on a quest to finding his red microphone after he revealed that it was stolen recently.

The singer took to his Instagram saying he was set to open a case of theft after someone broke into his car and stole the case that contained the item.

In the post, Donald also said that he was willing to offer a reward to anyone who had any information that would help him track down his precious microphone.

“I've got some bad news ... someone broke into my car and took the case that had my red mic, so my microphone has been stolen. I don't know what they going to do with it because you can't really sell that microphone ... I just wanted to ask for your help.

“If anyone has any sort of information please send me a DM (direct message) and give me all that information. Whoever can help, I'm going to organise a reward for anyone who comes up with any sort of information that could help us. I am opening a case of theft,” he said.

When TshisaLIVE approached Donald for comment regarding the matter he said he had nothing further to add than what he had disclosed on social media.