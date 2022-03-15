Here's why DJs Dineo Ranaka and Lerato Kganyago bring ‘back up sound’ to gigs

No sound malfunction at gigs stress Lerato Kganyago and Dineo Ranaka, and it has been revealed by DJ Jawz that its because the Metro FM personalities plan for it to be this way.

Music producer and club DJ Jawz told his followers that the two media personalities come fully armed in case any mishaps occur when it comes to sound.

DJ Jawz was replying to DJ Ms Party's tweet about people who don't service their CDJs.

“That's why bo @dineoranaka and @Leratokganyago always have a back up truck carrying sound to gigs. Your speakers are wack, they change them. Your cue button is stuck they replace the CDJs. I think they need to charge more because we don't need this drama as DJs.”

The discussion between the DJs comes after Uncle Waffles was again trolled on Twitter for her recent set overseas. They might not have been referring to Uncle Waffles but shared their experiences as DJs who have been in the industry for more than a decade.

Uncle Waffles has been making waves internationally. She has been in the UK for the past few days, repping amapiano sound to her fans that side. After her latest performances in Birmingham and Manchester, the clips made their way to social media, and she immediately went viral.

In a separate post DJ Jawz tweeted that being a DJ is not always as easy as it looks.

“Trust me, as a DJ I've had so many bad sets. Sometimes you just don't connect with the crowd and sometimes a having a bad day or even nerves usually comes into play. There's no perfect DJ out there,” he tweeted.