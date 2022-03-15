Shamiso Mosaka celebrates 24 hours of 'being clean from self-harm'

Shamiso has on various occasions used her social platforms to open up about her mental health.

In her YouTube video, she said that mental health would always be something that she speaks about.

“My mental health is always a thing for me, it's very important to me and I care about it a lot,” she said.

Shamiso has more than 30 tattoos on her body, but her first one she says was meant to be a cover-up for the scars left on her arm due to self-harming.

“I used to struggle with really bad depression, and I now still struggle with chronic anxiety. There was a time when I was really struggling with my mental health and I started self-harming. When I finally got help, I got my first tattoo that said ‘resilience’ over my scars. Ever since then I have found my strength in tattoos and self-expression. Tattoos are another way of self-expression,” she told DRUM.

Recently, after Riky Rick's death sparked a conversation about mental health on social media, Shamiso weighed in speaking on how the nature of the Twitter platform affected people's mental health.

“Whether someone has been depressed for a while or not, Twitter and the impact on one's mental health or how much it can tip the scales shouldn't be taken lightly. This app can really take you into a bad place. I know this,” she wrote.