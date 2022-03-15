WATCH | Video of Zuma busting a move to ‘uZuma Yi Star’ goes viral
Former president Jacob Zuma’s dance moves have again caused a stir after a video of him breaking it down to uZuma Yi Star went viral.
In a clip shared by dancer sisdiens_rsa on TikTok, Zuma can be seen getting pointers on how to bust a move.
He follows, adding his own flavour, before bursting into laughter.
Lady Du’s popular hit contains a reference to Zuma and his nickname Msholozi, which is repeated during the clip.
The clip was also shared by Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who alerted Lady Du to the video.
“Retirement looks good on you. Thank you Mmamodiehi AKA Majaivane for keeping dad dancing,” she said.
#PresidentZuma , Retirement Looks Good On You. Thank You Mmamodiehi AKA Majaivane For Keeping Dad Dancing…My Sister @Ladydu_sa , Come See Here #uZumaYiSfar pic.twitter.com/viWrdJrZpB— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) March 14, 2022
Zuma has been dancing his way into some hearts for decades, and last year was recorded dancing to Something New by US rapper Wiz Khalifa.
