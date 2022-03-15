×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Video of Zuma busting a move to ‘uZuma Yi Star’ goes viral

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 March 2022 - 10:30
Former president Jacob Zuma dancing outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen/ Pool

Former president Jacob Zuma’s dance moves have again caused a stir after a video of him breaking it down to uZuma Yi Star went viral.

In a clip shared by dancer sisdiens_rsa on TikTok, Zuma can be seen getting pointers on how to bust a move.

He follows, adding his own flavour, before bursting into laughter.

Lady Du’s popular hit contains a reference to Zuma and his nickname Msholozi, which is repeated during the clip.

@sisdiens_rsa #tiktoksa #jacobzuma zuma yi star🔥💯♥️@ladydu_sa @mrjazziq @pickandchooose.fp @bhaxo2 @jacob_zuma_moments ♬ uZuma Yi Star - Lady Du

The clip was also shared by Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who alerted Lady Du to the video.

“Retirement looks good on you. Thank you Mmamodiehi AKA Majaivane for keeping dad dancing,” she said.

Zuma has been dancing his way into some hearts for decades, and last year was recorded dancing to Something New by US rapper Wiz Khalifa. 

