WATCH | Zola 7 talks about MaMkhize and his plans to get back to work

In a video shared on social media, the veteran media personality and rapper cautioned his fans against paying monetary donations meant for him into the wrong account and said his next mission was to help people who are unemployed once he recuperates, but was available for public appearance bookings.

“I will make a plan for a lot of you. I know that there is a problem with jobs in this country, just give me a little bit of a chance to recover ... I'm coming with the hustle this year. I'm going to try to help you, I've got all the right people.” he said.

Zola expressed his gratitude to Gauteng MEC of sports, arts, and recreation Mbali Hlophe and others who have headed the call to intervene regarding his wellbeing.

“Thanks to all the MEC's and MaMkhize ... MaMkhize didn't do anything to me. MaMkhize just wanted to cook for me and for me to meet her son and we stayed there the whole day. By the way, she's doing something amazing ... you're going to see very soon.”

Watch the video below: