WATCH | Zola 7 talks about MaMkhize and his plans to get back to work

“I will make a plan for a lot of you. I know that there is a problem with jobs in this country, just give me a little bit of a chance to recover ... ” said Zola 7.

15 March 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Bonginkosi "Zola 7" Dlamini on recuperating and his plans to help eradicate unemployment in South Africa.
Image: Moeketsi Moticoe

Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini has finally broken his silence, setting the record straight on reports claiming he received a hefty donation from MaMkhize and revealed his plans for 2022.

This comes after his personal assistant, Siki Kunene, shared a statement with TshisaLIVE damning speculation that he received a R1m donation from Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

Zola 7’s team slam claims he received R1m from MaMkhize

"Zola has not received any millions or R1m from any funder, as widely alleged."
1 day ago

In a video shared on social media, the veteran media personality and rapper cautioned his fans against paying monetary donations meant for him into the wrong account and said his next mission was to help people who are unemployed once he recuperates, but was available for public appearance bookings.

“I will make a plan for a lot of you. I know that there is a problem with jobs in this country, just give me a little bit of a chance to recover ... I'm coming with the hustle this year. I'm going to try to help you, I've got all the right people.” he said.

Zola expressed his gratitude to Gauteng MEC of sports, arts, and recreation Mbali Hlophe and others who have headed the call to intervene regarding his wellbeing.

“Thanks to all the MEC's and MaMkhize ... MaMkhize didn't do anything to me. MaMkhize just wanted to cook for me and for me to meet her son and we stayed there the whole day. By the way, she's doing something amazing ... you're going to see very soon.”

Watch the video below:

