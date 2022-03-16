EFF reaches out to artists over intellectual property as industry braces for another month of lockdown

The EFF on Tuesday invited artists to attend a consultative meeting on Thursday to discuss the laws that regulate their industry.

“Creatives of this country have been exploited for far too long due to poor regulation in the sector and undermining of their intellectual rights. The EFF will hold a consultative meeting with all creatives to ensure they play a role in crafting the laws that govern them,” said the party.

The bill and its partner legislation, the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill, was debated by artists and MPs in parliament last year. They seek to regulate the entertainment industry and offer protection for performers and the copyrights of writers and publishers.

Experts and veteran artists argued it is “shambolic” and does not put the interest of the creative sector first.