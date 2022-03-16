×

TshisaLIVE

MaMkhize’s prince Andile Mpisane inks deal with Def Jam Records Africa

16 March 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Andile Mpisane celebrated his 21st birthday with a bang
Image: Instagram/ Andile Mpisane

Andile Mpisane, reality TV star and son of wealthy businesswoman MaMkihize, celebrated his 21st birthday in a big way this year.

For a young man like Andile, who grew up around money, what birthday present can get him excited to top what he already has? A recording deal.

Andile took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news with his followers that he has joined Nasty C, Stogie T, Boity and LucasRaps as an artist signed under  Def Jam Recordings Africa.

The Royal AM chairman announced on Instagram that his philanthropic duties continue this year for needy students.

“In celebration of my 21st birthday this year we are back again with the #RoyalAMFeesMustFall movement. I would like to give back by gifting 21 university students who have recurring debt from 2021 with R10 000 towards their fees. You can also nominate someone in need of this financial aid,” he wrote.

Andile's mom and his wife shared sweet birthday messages to Andile. Andile and Tamia hogged headlines when they tied the knot earlier this year. His wife had nothing but sweet words for her hubby.

“Thank you for always being the most thoughtful, gentle, loving and selfless person I know. Thank you for always picking me up on my worst days, teaching me to live fearlessly, love loudly and focus on what’s important. You embody everything that is love and I’m so thankful I get to experience it,” wrote Tamia.

MaMkhize wished her son t a long life. 

“I pray for God's favour and blessings upon your life. May all your wishes and aspirations become a reality. I am super-proud that you continue making your birthday about helping and uplifting others. A selfless quality I most admire about you.”

