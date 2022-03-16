MaMkhize’s prince Andile Mpisane inks deal with Def Jam Records Africa

Andile Mpisane, reality TV star and son of wealthy businesswoman MaMkihize, celebrated his 21st birthday in a big way this year.

For a young man like Andile, who grew up around money, what birthday present can get him excited to top what he already has? A recording deal.

Andile took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news with his followers that he has joined Nasty C, Stogie T, Boity and LucasRaps as an artist signed under Def Jam Recordings Africa.

The Royal AM chairman announced on Instagram that his philanthropic duties continue this year for needy students.