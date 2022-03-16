‘Real Housewives of Lagos’ are coming and are ready to serve heat
Real Housewives of Lagos is here.
Fans of the reality show will enjoy this edition of the The Real Housewives franchise next month. The show has viewers hooked to the screens since its inception of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.
After catching wind of the announcement, tweeps expressed how the show based in Lagos should not drop the standard of sizzling drama, tea spilling and feuds. This is a standard season 2 of The Real Housewives of Durban has seemingly set.
RHOLagos follows the lavish lifestyles of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria.
In a statement shared to TshisaLIVE by Showmax, the six women who will be part of the show were revealed.
Carolyna Hutchings is CEO of Hutchings Ltd, a real estate, oil and gas and agriculture company.
Laura Ikeji is a social media influencer, author and entrepreneur.
Chioma Ikokwu is a lawyer and co-founder and CEO of the luxury hair brand Good Hair Ltd, and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge.
Toyin Lawani-Adebayo is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire.
Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Ltd. Ojo is divorced and a mother of two.
Mariam Timmer completes the list of the stars. She is a PR expert and CEO at Six Sixteen Agency. She's the creative director at Lure Fashion Ltd online retail fashion line, an online content creator; YouTuber and entrepreneur.
It’s been sleepless nights and intense emotions working on this baby! Presenting the Gorgeous, Delectable, Beautiful, Hardworking, Independent, Ladies of the debut season of The Real House Wives of Lagos!!— Darey (@dareynow) March 14, 2022
Produced by @livespot360 & coming to @ShowmaxNG April 8th#RHOLagos pic.twitter.com/7Euk61lMvb
Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax Africa, said; “As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production so we are excited to be partnering with NBC Universal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”
RHOLagos will debut exclusively on Showmax on April 8 2022, with new episodes every Friday.
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
I hope these real house wives of Lagos have watched how other real house wives do it. I’m expecting a lot of chaos, messy situations, drama and display of funds .— Atallglassofwine🍷 (@khamillahh_O) March 14, 2022
How are we gonna watch the Real house wives of Lagos tho?— Katleho Judy Makoko (@yojudy1) March 15, 2022
Showmax Lagos?
Real house wives of Lagos but you excluded Tonto Dikeh I want drama not battle of the accents. 😂— Iohannes Bosco🇳🇬 (@Chinaxor) March 15, 2022
The real house wives of Lagos is going to be litttttttttt— PERFUMESBYBIBI (PRINGLES THE PERFUME SELLER🤩) (@abimbolaessien_) March 14, 2022
