×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘Real Housewives of Lagos’ are coming and are ready to serve heat

16 March 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The reality show will debut exclusively on Showmax on April 8.
The reality show will debut exclusively on Showmax on April 8.
Image: Supplied

Real Housewives of Lagos is here.

Fans of the reality show will enjoy this edition of the The Real Housewives franchise next month. The show has viewers hooked to the screens since its inception of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

After catching wind of the announcement, tweeps expressed how the show based in Lagos should not drop the standard of sizzling drama, tea spilling and feuds. This is a standard season 2 of The Real Housewives of Durban has seemingly set.

RHOLagos follows the lavish lifestyles of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria.

In a statement shared to TshisaLIVE by Showmax, the six women who will be part of the show were revealed.

Carolyna Hutchings is  CEO of Hutchings Ltd, a real estate, oil and gas and agriculture company.

Laura Ikeji  is a social media influencer, author and entrepreneur. 

Chioma Ikokwu is a lawyer and co-founder and CEO of the luxury hair brand Good Hair Ltd, and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge.

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire. 

Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Ltd. Ojo is divorced and a mother of two.

Mariam Timmer completes the list of the stars. She is a PR expert and CEO at Six Sixteen Agency. She's the creative director at Lure Fashion Ltd online retail fashion line, an online content creator; YouTuber  and entrepreneur.

Candice Fangueiro,  head of content at Showmax Africa, said; “As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production so we are excited to be partnering with NBC Universal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”

RHOLagos will debut exclusively on Showmax on  April 8 2022, with new episodes every Friday.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

‘Those who speak ill of me are only encouraging me to do more’ — LaConco

LaConco says she's not fazed by haters.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | MaKhumalo on her #RHOD debut and facing social media criticism

"I didn’t have to move my house to Mhlanga to be on the 'Real Housewives of Durban'."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Enough is enough!' — Nonku Williams speaks out after social media backlash

Nonku Williams reintroduces herself to fans after they call for her exit on #RHOD
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

LaConco talks about failed relationship with Jacob Zuma: ‘I don’t think the scars will ever heal’

LaConco finally broke her silence on her relationship with uBaba, saying: "No-one gets into a relationship, especially if you are young, to face ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zandie Gumede prays for her sister Kelly Khumalo’s protection TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We are not gonna die any time soon' — Israel Matseke Zulu visits Zola 7 TshisaLIVE
  3. Zola 7’s team slam claims he received R1m from MaMkhize TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zola 7 talks about MaMkhize and his plans to get back to work TshisaLIVE
  5. Late actor Siyanda Sesimani spent weeks in a coma after home invasion TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF