×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Shots fired! Kanye West takes a swipe at SA comedian Trevor Noah

This after Trevor called the rapper out for harassing Kim Kardashian.

16 March 2022 - 16:48 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Trevor Noah charted the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after Ye took a swipe at him for his comments on The Daily Show.
Trevor Noah charted the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after Ye took a swipe at him for his comments on The Daily Show.
Image: Instagram/Trevor Noah via Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

American rapper and billionaire Kanye West, now known as Ye, has responded to comedian Trevor Noah who raised concerns about America's most talked about 'triangle.'

In one of his recent episodes of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah weighed in on the Ye, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson unending social media spats. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the American icon posted a snap of Trevor and lyrics to a song called Kumbaya. Its unclear why the rapper chose that song for Trevor, but he has charted the Twitter trends list in Mzansi ever since Ye's clap back.

“All in together now ... Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya, wrote Ye.

To those who might not know the song, according to New York Times  it was recorded in Darien, Georgia, in 1926 and sung by a Gullah Geechee man named H Wylie. The song was “a call to God to come and help the people as they faced oppression”.

Trevor empathised with Kim and said women are often asked why they don't leave. He said the harassment that Kim Kardashian is subjected to by her ex-husband Ye was an example of what happens when women leave.

“What she is going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said.

“What we're seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

Trevor opened up on the show and shared his own experiences growing up in an abusive home. He said his mother was told she was “overreacting” before being shot in the head by Noah's stepfather. The comedian said he still recalls the phone call from his little brother who told him his mom had been shot.

Watch the video below:

WATCH | Trevor Noah slams Kim Kardashian’s ‘hypocritical’ advice for women

"A lot of people work hard and they are still broke. In fact, the broker you are the harder you probably work," Trevor said as he slammed Kim K's ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah calls out 'double standards' in media coverage of Russia and Ukraine conflict

Trevor Noah criticised reporters stunned by the violence unfolding in a “relatively civilised” and “relatively European” country.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Wordle cake and go-karts! — Trevor Noah celebrates his birthday in Mzansi

Trevor Noah's Wordle "obsession" turned into his 38th birthday celebration theme.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Trevor Noah scores gig at White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

The prestigious gig has previously been headlined by comedians such as Michelle Wolf and Stephen Colbert.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Zandie Gumede prays for her sister Kelly Khumalo’s protection TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We are not gonna die any time soon' — Israel Matseke Zulu visits Zola 7 TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zola 7 talks about MaMkhize and his plans to get back to work TshisaLIVE
  4. Zola 7’s team slam claims he received R1m from MaMkhize TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Video of Zuma busting a move to ‘uZuma Yi Star’ goes viral TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF