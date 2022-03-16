SNAPS | Cassper beaming with pride as he shares weight loss transformation

As the boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Naakmusiq approaches, the rapper shared he is super proud of his weight loss journey.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Cassper shared his before and after snaps and said being on this journey for the third time was hard.

“I can't explain how proud I am of myself. This was by far the hardest weight loss journey for me cause I have done this three times now and I knew exactly what it would take for me to get back in shape. To be honest, mentally I didn't feel like I was as strong as I once was and I was demoralised.”

The Summer Love hitmaker revealed while he was prepping to reach his training goal he isolated himself from some circles and focused on his goal.