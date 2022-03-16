×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Cassper beaming with pride as he shares weight loss transformation

“I owe it to myself never to let myself go like that again,” said the rapper.

16 March 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest said he had to isolate himself and focus on losing weight
Cassper Nyovest said he had to isolate himself and focus on losing weight
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

As the boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Naakmusiq approaches, the rapper shared he is super proud of his weight loss journey.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Cassper shared his before and after snaps and said being on this journey for the third time was hard.

“I can't explain how proud I am of myself. This was by far the hardest weight loss journey for me cause I have done this three times now and I knew exactly what it would take for me to get back in shape. To be honest, mentally I didn't feel like I was as strong as I once was and I was demoralised.”

The Summer Love hitmaker revealed while he was prepping to reach his training goal he isolated himself from some circles and focused on his goal.

“It's supposed to get easier by the day, but it got harder and harder. I just kept waking up and going. Lost touch with a lot of relationships and people cause I just zoned into this goal I have and I had no time for anyone but myself. Looking at these pictures now I'm in awe of myself. I owe it to myself never to let myself go like that again. Big, big shout out to my training and nutrition team.”

As the countdown has begun for their boxing match set to be held in April at the Sun City Superbowl, the stars have been sharing their training sessions in preparation for the fight and Cassper seemed confident he would knock out his opponent. 

He took to Instagram, sharing a clip of him working out.

“Run simba, run and never return! #April9th #NaakHimOut.

