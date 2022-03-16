SNAPS | Rasta honours Zola 7 with painting: ‘We have faith in him’

Ratsa told TshisaLIVE the meaning behind the different colours and symbols in the painting and spoke about how he had always looked up to Zola 7.

“The colours are inspired by Swaziland. The lit match means he will definitely come back. We have faith in him as his songs have been a pillar [of strength] and motivated us. I have cassettes of Zola from way back. He inspired me.”

The artist recalled Zola 7 showing him support when interviewing him on his show on Massive Metro in 2019 and said he felt that he, along with many people he had helped in Mzansi, owed it to him to show him compassion while he recuperates.

“We met several times at events and he interviewed me on his afternoon show on Massive Metro and I did a painting of him. I remember looking at him in awe as a legend.

“He's now going through all hardships. It is also time now to forgive and forget whatever he did wrong. It's like he's punished. If we don't forgive, we will find our legends taking their lives. It's not easy when you're on top and fall. You definitely need support. I'm glad to have seen people like Cassper Nyovest who featured him on a song.”