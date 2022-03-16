SNAPS | Rasta honours Zola 7 with painting: ‘We have faith in him’
‘The lit match means he will definitely come back’
Artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje has honoured Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini with a portrait.
The Zimbabwean-born artist paid homage to Zola amid growing concerns for the veteran personality and kwaito star's wellbeing. Many have have deposited donations into his bank account.
Rasta took to Twitter to share his recent and old portraits of the star, penning words of encouragement to him.
“Be strong Bonginkosi Zola7 Dlamini my Brada 'Bhambatha namhlanje. Painted seven shades of Zola 7 in commemoration of his healing. Sisonke (we're together) all the way. You did it,” he wrote.
Ratsa told TshisaLIVE the meaning behind the different colours and symbols in the painting and spoke about how he had always looked up to Zola 7.
“The colours are inspired by Swaziland. The lit match means he will definitely come back. We have faith in him as his songs have been a pillar [of strength] and motivated us. I have cassettes of Zola from way back. He inspired me.”
The artist recalled Zola 7 showing him support when interviewing him on his show on Massive Metro in 2019 and said he felt that he, along with many people he had helped in Mzansi, owed it to him to show him compassion while he recuperates.
“We met several times at events and he interviewed me on his afternoon show on Massive Metro and I did a painting of him. I remember looking at him in awe as a legend.
“He's now going through all hardships. It is also time now to forgive and forget whatever he did wrong. It's like he's punished. If we don't forgive, we will find our legends taking their lives. It's not easy when you're on top and fall. You definitely need support. I'm glad to have seen people like Cassper Nyovest who featured him on a song.”
Andile Ncube, Israel Matseke Zulu, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, Molemo “Jub-Jub” Maarohanye, Gigi LaMayne and former Kaizer Chiefs soccer player Siboniso Gaxa are among the celebrities who have shared their tributes to Zola 7 on social media and shared moments from their visits to check up on the star.
In a Facebook post Zola 7 said he was humbled by the unwavering support he was receiving.
“I've received hundreds of texts asking for my banking details. I see I'm trending on Twitter and plenty of people are offering financial assistance as gratitude. I've never expected anything in return for the help I've given people in need but this is truly humbling.”
