TshisaLIVE

'Strictly Kwaito' festival set to be held in April for Zola 7

16 March 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Kwaito legends honour Zola 7 with a music festival.
Image: Instagram/ Zola 7

Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini has announced that a Kwaito legends festival is to be hosted in his honour in Mpumalanga on April 2 and he wants to encourage his fans to attend.

The veteran media personality and kwaito star said Professor, Spikiri, Mapaputsi, Doc Shebeleza, Jakarumba and Big Nuz, among others, would be in the line up.

“Ngiyabonga [thank you] Mpumalanga. On the 2nd of April make your way to The Bears Palace for the strictly Kwaito legends gig.”

In a video shared on social media, Zola said he was available for public appearance bookings and once he recuperates his next mission would be to help people who are unemployed.

“I will make a plan for a lot of you. I know there is a problem with jobs in this country, just give me a chance to recover ... I'm coming with the hustle this year. I'm going to try to help you, I've got all the right people.”

Zola thanked Gauteng sports, arts and recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe and others for their concern about his well-being.

“Thanks to the MEC and MaMkhize ... MaMkhize didn't do anything to me. MaMkhize just wanted to cook for me and for me to meet her son and we stayed there the whole day. By the way, she's doing something amazing ... you're going to see soon.”

