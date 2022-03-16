×

TshisaLIVE

‘The police must find Siyanda Sesimani’s murderers’ — Flo Masebe wants justice

16 March 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Florence Masebe wans to see Siyanda Sesimani 's killers behind bars.
Image: Via Florence Masebe Instagram

A case against the suspects behind the death of Siyanda Sesimani is set to be opened as family, close friends and fans mourn the death of The Estate actor.

Siyanda died aged 31 on March 11 after spending weeks in hospital in a coma after he was beaten to a pulp during a burglary at his home in Meredale on February 15.

“He put up a good fight until the morning of March 11 when we received a call from the hospital requesting us to come urgently. Siyanda took his last breath at about 8.30am” read the family statement.

Actress Florence Masebe, who has publicly spoken of how she has been struggling to come to terms with the actor's death, took to her Twitter to pen hopes for justice for Siyanda.

The police must find Siyanda Sesimani's murderers. They have to,” she wrote.

Family spokesperson, actor Zola Hashatsi, told TshisaLIVE he was determined to see the suspects behind his friend's death apprehended. 

“A case will be opened. The post-mortem has to take place tomorrow, but a case will be opened. I will open it myself. He was literally attacked. This was a murder. We will fight and we will find them.”

