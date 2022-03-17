×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Dineo Ranaka launches own podcast, teases heated tell-all with ex-bae Blaklez

17 March 2022 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Dineo Ranaka joins Mac G's podcast network launcing 'OpenIDwithDineo'.
Dineo Ranaka joins Mac G's podcast network launcing 'OpenIDwithDineo'.
Image: Instagram/Dineo Ranaka

Metro FM personality Dineo Ranaka is gearing up to launch her own podcast.

The media personality took to her Instagram timeline making the announcement. In her post, Dineo shared a snippet of a sit down interview she did with rapper Blaklez set to premiere on April 6.

“It was bound to happen. I have a podcast. My very own! #OpenIDwithDineo. My first episode drops on April 6 @ 3pm. Save the date!⠀See my sit down with @showtime_blaklez in an exclusive tell all conversation.⠀#OpenIdwithDineo, open conversations we can all identify with,” she wrote.

Katlego Maboe also recently revealed that he will soon be venturing into the podcast space.

The media personality's podcast will hone in on mental health and wellness alongside The Wife actor Linda Majola and a Cape Town-based medical expert. 

He penned his gratitude to his supporters on Instagram.

“Someone’s Dad is walking into a new space and really excited for this next chapter! Grateful for everyone who has opened a door, said a prayer and helped me to keep believing. May God bless this journey! @thewellnessplug_ loading ...@lindah_majola x @drgule_ LET’S GO!” He wrote.

Katlego's announcement comes as his first attempt back into the spotlight after he lost his ambassadorship with Outsurance and TV presenting gig on SABC3's Expresso.

Dineo Ranaka defends herself against latest 'assault' accusations

"There seems to be a growing trend of people taking comfort in finger pointing me and going to extreme measures to publicly humiliate me in the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Dineo Ranaka back on Metro FM after ‘going through a sh*t storm’

"Can’t stop! Won’t stop! Back on #TheBridge 9am to 12am on @metrofmsa today," an excited Dineo wrote on her Instagram.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Dineo Ranaka turns to tees and sweaters to keep anxiety under control

Do you have something that helps calm your anxiety?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Shots fired! Kanye West takes a swipe at SA comedian Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We are not gonna die any time soon' — Israel Matseke Zulu visits Zola 7 TshisaLIVE
  3. Zandie Gumede prays for her sister Kelly Khumalo’s protection TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zola 7 talks about MaMkhize and his plans to get back to work TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Big Zulu all smiles after waitress kneels to serve him food TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA