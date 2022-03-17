Dineo Ranaka launches own podcast, teases heated tell-all with ex-bae Blaklez

Katlego Maboe also recently revealed that he will soon be venturing into the podcast space.

The media personality's podcast will hone in on mental health and wellness alongside The Wife actor Linda Majola and a Cape Town-based medical expert.

He penned his gratitude to his supporters on Instagram.

“Someone’s Dad is walking into a new space and really excited for this next chapter! Grateful for everyone who has opened a door, said a prayer and helped me to keep believing. May God bless this journey! @thewellnessplug_ loading ...@lindah_majola x @drgule_ LET’S GO!” He wrote.

Katlego's announcement comes as his first attempt back into the spotlight after he lost his ambassadorship with Outsurance and TV presenting gig on SABC3's Expresso.