LISTEN | AKA talks about suicidal thoughts and reveals Riky Rick rejected offer to host ‘The Braai Show’
Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has unveiled staggering revelations about his mental health and SABC1's The Braai Show in an unreleased song.
The rapper shared a snippet of an unreleased song on Wednesday where he raps about being suicidal in 2021, and revealed that the late Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, declined the offer to host The Braai Show.
AKA continued addressing speculation that he was broke at the time, and how the SABC had offered him an opportunities on the channel before.
“Shout out to Makhado, principles, morals, they said come host The Braai Show, he said no ways. Around the time that I was suicidal. The narrative was Supa Mega doesn't have bread.”
Listen to the snippet below:
After the SABC premiered season 2 of The Braai Show with his nemesis Cassper Nyovest in September 2021, the show had tongues wagging as AKA pursued legal action regarding his rights to the show.
The legal documents shared at the time cited AKA had stepped back from the show to deal with “personal reasons” while Cassper continued to claim the rapper had no ownership.
The rapper shared legal documents on his timeline on Monday, revealing he had 50% ownership of the show, saying his decision to pursue litigation was due to principle.
“This matter for me has always been about business principles and asserting my rights to my intellectual property. It is about the injustices that continue to befall us in the creative industry and the violation of our trust by those we work with who continue to exploit us.
“Thus I am happy the arbitration proceedings have found in my favour, that I am a 50% owner of The Braai Show, and that no further exploitation of it can be transacted upon without my involvement.” he wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.