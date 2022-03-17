LISTEN | AKA talks about suicidal thoughts and reveals Riky Rick rejected offer to host ‘The Braai Show’

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has unveiled staggering revelations about his mental health and SABC1's The Braai Show in an unreleased song.

The rapper shared a snippet of an unreleased song on Wednesday where he raps about being suicidal in 2021, and revealed that the late Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, declined the offer to host The Braai Show.

AKA continued addressing speculation that he was broke at the time, and how the SABC had offered him an opportunities on the channel before.

“Shout out to Makhado, principles, morals, they said come host The Braai Show, he said no ways. Around the time that I was suicidal. The narrative was Supa Mega doesn't have bread.”

Listen to the snippet below: