×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | AKA talks about suicidal thoughts and reveals Riky Rick rejected offer to host ‘The Braai Show’

17 March 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande
Kiernan "AKA" Forbes bares it all in new unreleased track.
Kiernan "AKA" Forbes bares it all in new unreleased track.
Image: Supplied

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has unveiled staggering revelations about his mental health and SABC1's The Braai Show in an unreleased song.

The rapper shared a snippet of an unreleased song on Wednesday where he raps about being suicidal in 2021, and revealed that the late Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, declined the offer to host The Braai Show.

AKA continued addressing speculation that he was broke at the time, and how the SABC had offered him an opportunities on the channel before.

“Shout out to Makhado, principles, morals, they said come host The Braai Show, he said no ways. Around the time that I was suicidal. The narrative was Supa Mega doesn't have bread.”

Listen to the snippet below:

After the SABC premiered season 2 of The Braai Show with his nemesis Cassper Nyovest in September 2021, the show had tongues wagging as AKA pursued legal action regarding his rights to the show.

The legal documents shared at the time cited AKA had stepped back from the show to deal with “personal reasons” while Cassper continued to claim the rapper had no ownership.

The rapper shared legal documents on his timeline on Monday, revealing he had 50% ownership of the show, saying his decision to pursue litigation was due to principle.

“This matter for me has always been about business principles and asserting my rights to my intellectual property. It is about the injustices that continue to befall us in the creative industry and the violation of our trust by those we work with who continue to exploit us.

“Thus I am happy  the arbitration proceedings have found in my favour, that I am a 50% owner of The Braai Show, and that no further exploitation of it can be transacted upon without my involvement.” he wrote.

'I am a 50% owner of the Braai Show' -AKA vindicated in arbitration ruling

"I will be going after what is rightfully mine against those who sought to exploit and undermine my creativity and intellectual property," said the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Sealed with a kiss! AKA & Nadia Nakai 'confirm' their relationship with raunchy video

New couple alert! Nadia Nakai is dating Cassper's nemesis AKA.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA asks men to deal with how broken they are as he mourns Riky Rick

"I’ve seen so much suicide over the last year I can’t even feel anything anymore," said AKA in a lengthy letter.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shots fired! Kanye West takes a swipe at SA comedian Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We are not gonna die any time soon' — Israel Matseke Zulu visits Zola 7 TshisaLIVE
  3. Zandie Gumede prays for her sister Kelly Khumalo’s protection TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zola 7 talks about MaMkhize and his plans to get back to work TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Big Zulu all smiles after waitress kneels to serve him food TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA