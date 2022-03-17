Nolo Seabi gets breast reduction surgery: 'Never thought I’d see this day!'

Actress Nolo Seabi is in high spirits as she is set to attain her lifelong dream to have a breast reduction operation.

The Scandal! actress took to her Instagram timeline opening up about her surgery, saying she had been longing to have a breast reduction since she was 16 years old and would let her fans in on the journey in due time.

“In this week’s episode of @sissgugu never misses! Swipe to see! A dream come true for this kid over here! Breast reduction? Me? What! I’m screaming! Been wanting this since I was 16! Still in shock but I’m literally the happiest kid!

“Never thought I’d see this day! Wow. I’m speechless! My caption ends here. I’ll share my journey when I get a chance to shoot a video. New boobs courtesy of the coolest: Dr Brian Monaisa”