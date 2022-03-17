Nolo Seabi gets breast reduction surgery: 'Never thought I’d see this day!'
Actress Nolo Seabi is in high spirits as she is set to attain her lifelong dream to have a breast reduction operation.
The Scandal! actress took to her Instagram timeline opening up about her surgery, saying she had been longing to have a breast reduction since she was 16 years old and would let her fans in on the journey in due time.
“In this week’s episode of @sissgugu never misses! Swipe to see! A dream come true for this kid over here! Breast reduction? Me? What! I’m screaming! Been wanting this since I was 16! Still in shock but I’m literally the happiest kid!
“Never thought I’d see this day! Wow. I’m speechless! My caption ends here. I’ll share my journey when I get a chance to shoot a video. New boobs courtesy of the coolest: Dr Brian Monaisa”
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Nolo Seabi were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received
Actress Amanda Du-Pont recently travelled to Turkey to undergo breast argumentation surgery and shared her journey with her followers.
“The pain isn't crazy at all. Everything went well. The staff looking after me are great and I'm excited to see the results.”
Amanda du-Pont at a hospital in Turkey after her breast surgery. pic.twitter.com/qp39AgDAlS— Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) February 22, 2022
