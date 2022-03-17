SNAPS | Black leather & whips! Kamo Mphela sizzles in sexy photo shoot
Amapiano musician and dancer Kamo Mphela served some heat and sauce when she almost broke the internet in her all-black cat woman vibes ensemble.
She posted a snap of herself on social media recently where she was wearing a black sexy outfit with knee-high boots and a gun strapped on her thigh.
The star also shared a clip where if you didn't know her, she could easily pass as one of those characters in action movies.
The shoot was done by celebrity photographer OK Majozi.
The amapiano sensation had been doing well for herself and she kicked off the year in a big way. She took to Twitter at the beginning of the year and revealed that her music video Nkulunkulu had bagged 10-million views since its release.
Kamo said she was grateful for the overwhelming support she's received since making her debut in the industry.
“Nkulunkulu on 10 million views, thank you to everyone who believes in the brand. 2022 May God Bless The Hustle.”
While Kamo has received major love from fans, she's also had her fair share of cyberbullying including having to put the record straight twice after rumours that she was expecting.
“Guys, I’m not pregnant, yoh! How many times? I just gained weight, OK? It’s those dollars, the dollars are making me look pregnant. Everybody is like ‘Is Kamo pregnant?’ I’m not motherf*%#en pregnant. You guys frustrate me all the time. I’ve been hearing your stories and sh*t. I just became thick,” she said on Instagram Live at the time.
