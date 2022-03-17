Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West's racial slur with lengthy letter
Media personality Bonang Matheba has joined Mzansi in rallying behind comedian Trevor Noah after American rapper Kanye West insulted him.
This comes after Kanye West threw a racist slur at the comedian in a now deleted Instagram post after he weighed in on the 'KimYe' drama in a recent episode of The Daily Show, where he compared the saga to the abuse his mother endured in the past.
“All in together now ... Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya,” Kanye wrote as caption to Trevor Noah's picture and bio from Google.
Trevor responded to the racial slur with a lengthy comment on Kanye's now-deleted IG post.
In his comment Trevor said, though he had been a supporter of the rapper's music and did not care much about his political stance nor who he takes jabs at, he stood firmly in his opinion about how Kanye is handling his family woes and wanted to share his views before things turn messy.
“I'd rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave.
“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain,” he continued.
Addressing the issue of Kanye calling him a “koon”, Trevor reminded him about what racism was based on.
“Oh and as for Koon ... clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of out blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up in splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”
Trevor Noah just responded to Kanye West pic.twitter.com/NZ3k6fGF9s— Man's Not Barry Roux (@adovovBerryRoux) March 16, 2022
Bonang reacted to Kanye West’s deleted Instagram post too, saying: “Gurl! Let’s go to Wyoming. I’m mad as hell too.”
Other tweeps who were also taken aback by his post shared their views on their timeline, saying they were no longer fans of the American rapper:
“He deliberately used the wrong spelling then he is saying Trevor is acting against the people of his race. A k**n is someone who is black and is antiblack ...” one tweep wrote.
“Kanye has now deleted his Trevor Noah stuff, they must have told him to relax. Trevor is a national treasure even in the USA it seems. They probably told Ye 'uzofa, delete that thing damnit!' You don’t mess with umXhosa.” another wrote.
Kanye has now deleted his Trevor Noah stuff, they must have told him to relax 😂— osiris (@osiristhe1) March 16, 2022
Trevor is a national treasure even in the USA it seems, they probably told Ye “uzofa, delete that thing DAMMIT!” You don’t mess with umXhosa. pic.twitter.com/iBBVdEGIdz
I'm late watching this because I've been on an info meal plan. But Trevor is spot the fck on, and articulated what a lot of public discourse around this misses: there can be multiple problematic things true about Kim. It doesn't mean she's NOT being harassed. https://t.co/gubF9it7tV— Naima Cochrane (@naima) March 17, 2022
