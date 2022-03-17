Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West's racial slur with lengthy letter

Trevor responded to the racial slur with a lengthy comment on Kanye's now-deleted IG post.

In his comment Trevor said, though he had been a supporter of the rapper's music and did not care much about his political stance nor who he takes jabs at, he stood firmly in his opinion about how Kanye is handling his family woes and wanted to share his views before things turn messy.

“I'd rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave.

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain,” he continued.

Addressing the issue of Kanye calling him a “koon”, Trevor reminded him about what racism was based on.

“Oh and as for Koon ... clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of out blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up in splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”