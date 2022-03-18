Big Zulu shares appreciation post for Bonang Matheba and Pearl Thusi
Big Zulu is loving on two of Mzansi's most loved darlings, Bonang Matheba and Pearl Thusi.
He shared a video of his interaction with both stars on his Instagram, and it got his fans talking. With his recent post the rapper revealed he admired both powerhouses for "representing us".
Taking to Instagram, Big Zulu shared an appreciation post which was a snap of both women in gorgeous luxurious gowns, and said Mzansi adores and love them.
“Imbokodo. Intokazi ezinhle ubuhle bomhlaba sibubona ngani. Lentokazi ezimbili ziyisbonelo esihle emhlabeni basimele futh singama African Imbokodo. Bengicela sibabonise uthando nenhlonipho bayisbonelo esihle @pearlthusi @bonang_m siyabonga kakhulu ukusimela. Siyanithanda ekhaya. Keep up the good work.”
Translated into English : “Strong beautiful women, we see world beauty through you. These two women are a beautiful example in the world. They represent us as Africans, these strong women. I would like us to show love and respect. They are a beautiful example. @pearlthusi and @bonang_m thank you for representing us,. We love you here at home.”
Queen B took to the comment section and said: “So sweet. Thank you Zulu. You’re a true gentleman. Meeting you was an honour.”
The Vuma Dlozi hitmaker shared videos interacting with the media personalities and businesswomen on separate occasions. Pearl received flak for hers, which was posted recently.
She clapped back at a tweep who came at her after the video of her and Big Zulu posted by the rapper did the rounds o the TL. Both videos are of the rapper and the media personalities at the late rapper Riky Rick's memorial.
“I wonder what would have happened if mine was posted first because it was the same day, so honestly.”
I wonder what would have happened if mine was posted first because it was the same day so honestly. 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/5jE6Z8INxU— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) March 17, 2022
