Big Zulu shares appreciation post for Bonang Matheba and Pearl Thusi

Big Zulu is loving on two of Mzansi's most loved darlings, Bonang Matheba and Pearl Thusi.

He shared a video of his interaction with both stars on his Instagram, and it got his fans talking. With his recent post the rapper revealed he admired both powerhouses for "representing us".

Taking to Instagram, Big Zulu shared an appreciation post which was a snap of both women in gorgeous luxurious gowns, and said Mzansi adores and love them.

“Imbokodo. Intokazi ezinhle ubuhle bomhlaba sibubona ngani. Lentokazi ezimbili ziyisbonelo esihle emhlabeni basimele futh singama African Imbokodo. Bengicela sibabonise uthando nenhlonipho bayisbonelo esihle @pearlthusi @bonang_m siyabonga kakhulu ukusimela. Siyanithanda ekhaya. Keep up the good work.”