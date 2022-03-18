Bonang Matheba says Mzansi’s talent is treated with ‘very little respect’
Bonang Matheba has shared her views on how talented people are treated in Mzansi, saying they are not shown enough respect.
The media personality reacted to Sizwe Dhlomo weighing in on radio stations' line-up announcements and how they are often turned into awkward experiences for the talent.
Bonang left Metro FM in 2017. She used to host The Front Row with Bonang Matheba.
Adding her 2c to how radio line-up season is essentially disrespectful to talent, Bonang said: “It must be a South African thing. Very little respect for talent, plus no professionalism. It’s weird.”
It must be a South African thing. Very little respect for talent, plus no professionalism. It’s weird. https://t.co/2NdiB10UN7— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@Bonang) March 17, 2022
Sizwe found himself at the top of Mzansi trends list on Thursday when reacting to the SABC releasing a statement on social media confirming their line-up changes.
“Why do radio heads make it so awkward when they change a line-up? Just tell the affected parties man, damn! People have lives to plan. It’s sad for them when they have to send statements via Twitter.” he wrote.
The SABC statement revealed the new additions to the radio station and confirmed Tbo Touches return as the drive time host.
Ms Cosmo is set to leave 5FM to join Metro FM’s newest midday weekend show The Encore alongside Kyeezi.
Khutso Theledi is leaving YFM as the drive time host to join Metro FM's breakfast show hosted by Moeti "Moflava" Tsiki.
Lerato Kganyago will be joined by Tebogo "Proverb" Thekisho on the Midday Link Up with LKG and Proverb.
Mpumi Mlambo joins the station as the host of a new show called the ‘Hustlers Fix’ weekdays from .2am to 5am.
Metro FM's business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said the new line-up was a part of the station's mandate to be Mzansi's coolest radio station.
“The station is making a concerted effort in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward. This investment will allow the station to carry out its mandate to listeners, clients and strategic stakeholders. We remain committed to delivering exceptional content with a focus on creativity and cementing our leadership position in the market. The new line-up reflects why we are SA’s coolest radio station and speaks to the greater heights the Metro FM brand is climbing to. At 5,4-million listeners, we are not done,” he said.
Here's a look at some reactions to the news below:
Congratulations to Khutso Theledi on joining Metro FM 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/H9aNjaF4U0— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 17, 2022
MY @MsCosmoSA 😭😭🔥🔥😍😍😍😍 IT’S MS COSMO ON THE MIGHTY METRO FM😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍👑👑👑— 2022’s Champion☄️ (@ZanelePotelwa) March 17, 2022
Oh my QUEEN😍🥰🔥😭❤️👑So Damn deserved!!! We are LED! CONGRATULATIONS COSY😭😍🥰❤️👑 I’m so HAPPY FOR YOU AND SO PROUD OF YOU😭😍🔥👑❤️ YOU DID THAAAAAT!!!🥺😭😍❤️🥰 So Damn excited! pic.twitter.com/b0uz68N515
that new metro fm roaster fire. Mo flava and Khutso reunion 👌👌🔥🔥.. Touch's return. Ms Cosmo.. Proverb with lerato can mess with that too— Keo (@Keorapetse_26) March 17, 2022
