Bonang Matheba says Mzansi’s talent is treated with ‘very little respect’

The SABC statement revealed the new additions to the radio station and confirmed Tbo Touches return as the drive time host.

Ms Cosmo is set to leave 5FM to join Metro FM’s newest midday weekend show The Encore alongside Kyeezi.

Khutso Theledi is leaving YFM as the drive time host to join Metro FM's breakfast show hosted by Moeti "Moflava" Tsiki.

Lerato Kganyago will be joined by Tebogo "Proverb" Thekisho on the Midday Link Up with LKG and Proverb.

Mpumi Mlambo joins the station as the host of a new show called the ‘Hustlers Fix’ weekdays from .2am to 5am.

Metro FM's business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said the new line-up was a part of the station's mandate to be Mzansi's coolest radio station.

“The station is making a concerted effort in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward. This investment will allow the station to carry out its mandate to listeners, clients and strategic stakeholders. We remain committed to delivering exceptional content with a focus on creativity and cementing our leadership position in the market. The new line-up reflects why we are SA’s coolest radio station and speaks to the greater heights the Metro FM brand is climbing to. At 5,4-million listeners, we are not done,” he said.

Here's a look at some reactions to the news below: