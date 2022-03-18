Hold your horses! 'The Wife' star Abdul Khoza has not quit the telenovela
The Wife actor Abdul Khoza, who plays the fan favourite character of Nqoba on the show, has assured his fans he is not going anywhere.
The actor caused a stir on Thursday when fans interpreted his Instagram post to mean he was leaving the show in which his character is a firm favourite.
“It's been an amazing journey with you all on #TheWifeShowmax. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for embracing me to the fullest. I shall miss you all and wish you a greater journey ahead. You have inspired my career with this amazing show, ngiyabonga mina uNqobizitha Zulu lo, sengihembe. Heee heee!!.” he captioned a snap in the now deleted post.
Abdul charted the Twitter trends list with viewers of the show heartbroken that they won't be seeing the charismatic punchline throwing and beard combing Nqoba on The Wife any more.
#Thewifeonshowmax they better pay Nqoba whichever amount he wants please.Without Abdul,the wife is going to bore bore us— Michelle (@Gadie_13) March 17, 2022
.
Not Abdul leaving the show aibo 😭😭#Thewifeonshowmax pic.twitter.com/tc68BLQGBm— 💞MaSozabe💞 (@SmahMadlala) March 17, 2022
Surely Abdul is trolling? Mans been carrying that show on his back. I’m actually upset— Rochelle Meyer (@Rochelle__Meyer) March 17, 2022
Fans of the telenovela were ready to go up in arms for a character they say has carried the show on his shoulders when it turned out that the “misleading” post was a joke gone too far.
Abdul nipped the rumour in the bud and blamed it on the Zulu brothers' rival on the show the Majolas.
“I'm sure this is the Majolas who ran to media. But now that I have your attention! Uthi uMa ka Ndumiso ninga bona amabele enyokha. Wemame.Ngithi asibonge isupport yenu on this S2 of #TheWifeShowmax. We are honoured to be part of this amazing journey with you. As for me dying, heee heee! Ungafa, oMajola nezibamu zabo zezinyoni. Basazongithola Kahle mina, nguCHAIRMAN MAYIBAMBELA... oNever Die By Mistake.”
On Thursday, Showmax announced a new character, Naledi played by Gaisang Noge. Naledi is a doctor who falls for Qhawe Zulu played by Kwenzo Ngcobo.
The actress opened up about how she prepped for Naledi.
“I read the book, so I take a lot from the book: the essence of who she is, her mannerisms, the things she does. I started using nude nail polish because that's what Naledi does. I'll eat a certain type of food because she does that. I started copying a lot of the way she lives in my own life. I ask a lot of questions. I ask the creative director, Mr Fiks, and I ask Kwenzo questions as well. It's a matter of constantly reflecting and thinking.
I also started watching some medical stuff to get the feel,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.