Hold your horses! 'The Wife' star Abdul Khoza has not quit the telenovela

The Wife actor Abdul Khoza, who plays the fan favourite character of Nqoba on the show, has assured his fans he is not going anywhere.

The actor caused a stir on Thursday when fans interpreted his Instagram post to mean he was leaving the show in which his character is a firm favourite.

“It's been an amazing journey with you all on #TheWifeShowmax. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for embracing me to the fullest. I shall miss you all and wish you a greater journey ahead. You have inspired my career with this amazing show, ngiyabonga mina uNqobizitha Zulu lo, sengihembe. Heee heee!!.” he captioned a snap in the now deleted post.

Abdul charted the Twitter trends list with viewers of the show heartbroken that they won't be seeing the charismatic punchline throwing and beard combing Nqoba on The Wife any more.