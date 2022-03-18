×

TshisaLIVE

‘I was offered a Job, I got paid what I wanted’ — Cassper Nyovest unfazed by AKA drama

18 March 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest said there was nothing AKA could do because he was hired to do a job and he did it.
Image: Twitter/ Cassper Nyovest

If unbothered was a person it would be Cassper Nyovest. The rapper, businessman and season two host of The Braai Show seems unfazed by the drama tweeps are trying to stir around him and AKA.

AKA took to his social media on Monday to share the legal documents and a ruling made by the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa that stated a partnership agreement between him and Makhuducom Media was valid.

Following the news, tweeps have been trolling rapper Cassper, who was the show's second season host.

AKA was vindicated when the arbitration ruling went in his favour, proving he owns 50 % of The Braai Show.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper was asked by a tweep to tell his side of the story. The rapper insisted on remaining mum and said he did a job he was hired to do.

“No story to tell. I was offered a Job, I got paid what I wanted, including getting promotion for my shoes and alcohol which I'm making multi millions from and the story ends there. Even if the broer did cartwheels naked on Mandela bridge, there's nothing that's gonna happen. LOL”

In another post the rapper said he enjoyed the money he made from the show in Cape Town, with his buddies insinuating there would be no “bring back the money” that will  happen.

“Da Zaak ke Bethile ko Cape Town Le Manyora aka moante byang! Re jele joy mann! Ke ja Zaka ya mfana.”

In the statement he shared on his socials, AKA shared his plans going forward. He said he was preparing himself to get what is due to him after the ownership battle ended.

“Now that the arbitration proceedings have determined, with finality, that I own half The Braai Show, I will be going after what is rightfully mine against those who sought to exploit and undermine my creativity and intellectual property,” said AKA.

