×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'It has been a journey ' — Jo-Anne Reyneke bids farewell to 'The Estate'

18 March 2022 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Jo-Ann Reneke says goodbye to The Estate.
Actress Jo-Ann Reneke says goodbye to The Estate.
Image: Instagram/Jo-Ann

It's the end of the road for Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle on The Estate as she bid farewell to the show.

In the show, Lwandle was poised and professional and married to Solomuzi Phakathwayo’s (played by Sdumo Mtshali) and mother to Sindi Phakathwayo (played by Zenokuhle Maseko). 

The actress revealed the news in an Instagram post, speaking of how much she enjoyed the role.

“Goodbye Lwandle Phakathwayo Mthethwa! It has been a journey sharing my body with you. You've frustrated me, I've loved you and I've learnt a lot from you! Thank you for your Grace. Thank you @cmptvee for trusting me with her. Till the next time...” she wrote.

Her fans took to her comments, lamenting her exit from the show.

Read some of the reactions below:

“No. Theto you can’t just leave us hle,” a fan wrote

“Oh ncawww, thank you so much for the hard work you have put in. All the best.”

Her best-friend and fellow actress Simphiwe Ngema commented on her post to express her excitement for Jo-Ann's next chapter. 

“To new beginnings.” she wrote.

The actress has been on various TV productions, including BET's Isono and Black Tax and others. Jo-Ann has her fans anticipating her next move.

MORE:

Jo-Anne Reyneke says bye to 'Isono': I really loved playing Angelina Duma

Jo-Anne Reyneke's character on Isono has no choice but to run away.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Jo-Anne Reyneke's mom shuts down 'black tax' critics

Jo-Anne's mom blasted the critics
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Jo-Anne Reyneke on dating: The ones who show interest are useless

Jo-Anne doesn't want to introduce her children to just any man.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Divorced? Jo-Anne Reyneke doesn’t have time for 'small-minded' trolls

Next time you come for Jo-Anne, please bring the proper slips.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shots fired! Kanye West takes a swipe at SA comedian Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Big Zulu all smiles after waitress kneels to serve him food TshisaLIVE
  3. 'We are not gonna die any time soon' — Israel Matseke Zulu visits Zola 7 TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Zola 7 talks about MaMkhize and his plans to get back to work TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | AKA talks about suicidal thoughts and reveals Riky Rick rejected offer ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia
Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested