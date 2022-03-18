'It has been a journey ' — Jo-Anne Reyneke bids farewell to 'The Estate'
It's the end of the road for Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle on The Estate as she bid farewell to the show.
In the show, Lwandle was poised and professional and married to Solomuzi Phakathwayo’s (played by Sdumo Mtshali) and mother to Sindi Phakathwayo (played by Zenokuhle Maseko).
The actress revealed the news in an Instagram post, speaking of how much she enjoyed the role.
“Goodbye Lwandle Phakathwayo Mthethwa! It has been a journey sharing my body with you. You've frustrated me, I've loved you and I've learnt a lot from you! Thank you for your Grace. Thank you @cmptvee for trusting me with her. Till the next time...” she wrote.
Her fans took to her comments, lamenting her exit from the show.
Read some of the reactions below:
“No. Theto you can’t just leave us hle,” a fan wrote
“Oh ncawww, thank you so much for the hard work you have put in. All the best.”
Her best-friend and fellow actress Simphiwe Ngema commented on her post to express her excitement for Jo-Ann's next chapter.
“To new beginnings.” she wrote.
The actress has been on various TV productions, including BET's Isono and Black Tax and others. Jo-Ann has her fans anticipating her next move.
