‘My heart is shattered beyond words’ — letter from Siyanda Sesimani’s girlfriend read at memorial
‘I don’t understand why a person would hurt someone like Siyanda’
Friends and family gathered at Naturena Primary School to celebrate the life of son, father, friend and actor Siyanda Sesimani, who died last week.
He was described as someone who personified love, was full of life, love and laughter and who adored and lived for his daughter.
The actor spent weeks in hospital in a coma after he was brutally attacked during a home invasion.
A letter was read from the love of his life, his girlfriend Lerato.
“I wish this was one of my bad dreams, I would get up and wake up and tell you about it and you would say hai wena babe uya hlupha.
“Oh my love, my heart is shattered beyond words. I will miss sharing dreams with you. You came into my life and brought so much joy and light. Your heart was full and your vision was so bright. You were a star in everything you did. You did everything with love and passion,. You were my brother, my lover, mentor and best friend. You were my star. It feels like the day when I jokingly asked when are we getting married konje, you said September baby, I even have my wedding vows ready.”
A voice note from the actor's friend Nombulelo was played at the memorial. She thanked him for the special memories they shared together
“Thank you so much for your love. Thank you so much for caring for me. Thank you so much for bringing life and laughter into my life and into my space. Thank you for your character and your professionalism.”
The Estate actor was popularly known for his stint on Soul City.
Here are some quotes from his friends:
Papi
“All I can say is that I'm heartbroken. I don't know what to do. I'm thankful for the support my friend showed me. We lived for each other, We fought, we had our happy times, those filled with laughter in our lives. That's all we did was laugh and we advised each other a lot. He wasn't a selfish person. I feel like I'm alone now that he is not here. As the has ended I know he would've come to see me where. He was full of love and he fought for what was his.”
Nkululeko Maseko
“We can all agree that Siyanda was full of love, his life was a support structure for people who are close to him. Siyanda was one of the firs people who came to my wedding. When he arrived the you could see and feel that Siyanda has arrived. Today we have lost. People decided to take Siyanda's life while God hasn't set the time. The Bible was right in saying Satan is a destroyer and a thief.”
Actress Khayakazi Kula
“I'm sitting here and I'm still in disbelief that I'm referring to Siyanda in the past tense. It just doesn't make sense. I don't believe that people have become so evil and so cruel, that it is so easy for them to do such a gruesome act on another human. I don't understand why a person would hurt someone like Siyanda. I'm not saying other people deserve to be hurt, but Siyanda was such a kind person. I've never seen Siyanda angry. That's the kind of man Siyanda was. He was a happy chap.”
Siya will be laid to rest on Saturday.