SNAPS | Thuso Mbedu drips in Dior at the Critics Choice awards
SA actress Thuso Mbedu has been gracing Hollywood red carpets with her presence, and she looked stunning on everyone one. The actress recently attended the annual Critics Choice Awards and looked absolutely amazing in Dior.
Just days after Thuso shared snaps of herself styled by Giorgio Armani at the American Film Institute Awards luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the actress has left her fans in awe of her beauty and style again.
Thuso was recognised and given a certificate by the institute for her and her Underground Railroad team's contribution to the film industry.
Thuso shared moments from the Critics Choice awards where she rubbed shoulders with the crème de la crème of Hollywood.
Dripping in gold thanks to Dior, Thuso looked stunning in a golden dress after her glam squad did the things.
Feeling as beautiful as she looked, Thuso took to her Instagram to reveal she felt like gold.
“Sometimes what glitters is gold. The @criticschoice awards were magical 🥰Thank you again to my fairy god-team,” she wrote.
Well-known celebrity hair stylist Larry Sims, who did Thuso's hair for the popular event, shared a cool behind the scenes Instagram reel of the star getting ready and it is absolutely everything.
Check it out below:
