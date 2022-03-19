×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Rapper Zingah dancing away after ‘retiring’ from music

“Content around people that need no incentive to love me”

19 March 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Zingah said he was content being surrounded by people who really loved him
Image: Instagram/ Zingah

Rapper Zingah is seemingly having the time of his life since retiring from the music industry.

He took to Instagram to share a clip of him jamming to Aliyah recently.

“I enjoyed my 1st night of retirement. I spent it with people I love dearly and enjoyed myself.”

The rapper took to Instagram a few days ago to announce he was quitting the music industry and he will find a way to settle all his debts. 

“I’m done. I’m done with the music. I’m done with the music industry. Whatever I owe I will figure out how to settle. Thank you dearly to everybody that supported me through this journey, I appreciate you all.”

Since his announcement he has been sharing moments with his family, content with the decision he took.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in August last year about his new album Scamtho, the rapper said the album was a full-circle moment for him.

“It took a lot of soul-searching. That helped me become more of myself and that is what has put me at a place where I’ve decided to show more of myself. Also, it came with a lot of shedding of things that I didn’t appreciate about myself which is what got me to change my name. There were a lot of egos involved, a lot of self-centeredness, just not enough humility,” he told TshisaLIVE.

He shared his future plans and said they extended beyond the scope of music. 

“I’m interested in podcasting. If I can grab some acting roles this year as well that would be lovely. The idea is for me to have no time. I am ready to do it all, but music is my first love.”  

