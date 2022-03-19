WATCH | Rapper Zingah dancing away after ‘retiring’ from music

Rapper Zingah is seemingly having the time of his life since retiring from the music industry.

He took to Instagram to share a clip of him jamming to Aliyah recently.

“I enjoyed my 1st night of retirement. I spent it with people I love dearly and enjoyed myself.”

The rapper took to Instagram a few days ago to announce he was quitting the music industry and he will find a way to settle all his debts.

“I’m done. I’m done with the music. I’m done with the music industry. Whatever I owe I will figure out how to settle. Thank you dearly to everybody that supported me through this journey, I appreciate you all.”