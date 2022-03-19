WATCH | Siyanda Sesimani's family weep uncontrollably as they bid him farewell

Siyanda Sesimani's family and close friends donned all white on Saturday as they said their final goodbyes to the late actor at Naturena Primary School in Johannesburg.

Siyanda, popularly known for his stint on Soul City, died on March 11 from head injuries sustained when he was beaten to a pulp during a burglary at his home in Meredale on February 15.

Family and friends wept uncontrollably as they struggled to come to terms with the actor's death.

Siyanda's close friend Norma Magaluza said she would fight to get justice for the actor.

“It's sad but we've had many happy memories, he was a joyful soul. There were eight doctors working on Siyanda and he fought... justice will be served, we won't stop.”

His other friend Themba vowed to keep Siyanda's memory alive for her daughter to grow up knowing how much she was loved by her father and asked everyone to do the same.

“The more she grows, she will have questions ... Siyanda loved his daughter. Now it's our responsibility to make sure this child grows up knowing how his father was. It could be anything, a foundation for the child that will keep track record of her father. He helped a lot of us,” she said.

Siyanda's colleagues from Outsurance paid tribute to him saying they would always remember him as a man full of energy and big dreams.

“He brought life to all of our meetings. His energy was captivating and motivating for us to do better. He was a proud father and his daughter was his life. Everything he did was to build a better life for her. He had big dreams and it's sad that he left when he was so young. Being your son's friend and colleague was a real honour ... we will all miss him ... he was truly special to us. His memory will forever be in our hearts.”

Watch the full ceremony below: