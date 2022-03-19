×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘The Wife’ star Bonko and wife Lesego celebrate one year wedding anniversary

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
19 March 2022 - 12:00
'The Wife' star Bonko Khoza and Lesego said 'I do' in 2021.
'The Wife' star Bonko Khoza and Lesego said 'I do' in 2021.
Image: Instagram/Bonko Khoza via Wadinepe

The Wife star Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego celebrated their wedding anniversary with a stunning photo shoot.

The pair met at arts school and started dating on March 13 in 2013. They got married eight years later in 2021 on the same day.

Taking to his Instagram, Bonko thanked God for as a husband.

“Today we celebrate one year of marriage sthandwa sam. A year of being one with God.

“Two are better than one, Because they have a good reward for their labour. For if they fall, one will lift up his companion. But woe to him who is alone when he falls, For he has no-one to help him up. Again, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one be warm alone? Though one may be overpowered by another, two can withstand him. And a threefold cord is not quickly broken,” Bonko shared a Bible scripture from ‭‭Ecclesiastes‬.

Lesego shared a Bible scripture from Romans chapter 8 verse 39: “Nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” ‭‭

Check out their stunning photo shoot below:

The actor and the vlogger, who have been married for almost a year, shared their love story on the YouTube show Defining Love.

They revealed was love at first sight when they met at drama school in 2013. Bonko said he fell in love with Lesego instantly.

“It was like an instant thing, like I knew this person is someone who will be in my life forever. I walked her one day to the taxi rank and I said ‘tomorrow I want to be your boyfriend’,” said Bonko.

“And then we started dating. It was so cute. It was on March 13, the day we got married. It was so exciting. It was definitely like a teenage love affair though we were like 21 at the time.” 

See what a vibe the couple is below:

WATCH | ‘The Wife’ star Bonko Khoza and wife Lesego ‘define their love’

"I want to say thank you for being a dream come true," Lesego Khoza wrote in a heartfelt letter to Bonko.
