WATCH | ‘The Wife’ star Bonko and wife Lesego celebrate one year wedding anniversary

The Wife star Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego celebrated their wedding anniversary with a stunning photo shoot.

The pair met at arts school and started dating on March 13 in 2013. They got married eight years later in 2021 on the same day.

Taking to his Instagram, Bonko thanked God for as a husband.

“Today we celebrate one year of marriage sthandwa sam. A year of being one with God.

“Two are better than one, Because they have a good reward for their labour. For if they fall, one will lift up his companion. But woe to him who is alone when he falls, For he has no-one to help him up. Again, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one be warm alone? Though one may be overpowered by another, two can withstand him. And a threefold cord is not quickly broken,” Bonko shared a Bible scripture from ‭‭Ecclesiastes‬.

Lesego shared a Bible scripture from Romans chapter 8 verse 39: “Nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” ‭‭

Check out their stunning photo shoot below: