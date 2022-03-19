×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘We wish you were here’ — Major League DJz dedicate Atlantic Records​ win to Riky Rick

19 March 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Major League DJz signed a global deal with American label Atlantic Records.
Major League DJz signed a global deal with American label Atlantic Records.
Image: Instagram/ Major League DJz

Congratulations are in order for Banele and Bandile Mbere of Major League DJz after signing a deal with American label Atlantic Records.

The DJs took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news.

“It’s been a crazy journey and we would love to thank every single person who has been behind us through it all. 'Piano to the world' was a phrase t we believed in so much so that it changed our lives.

“Thank you to our amazing team, thank you for believing in us and allowing us to lead you. Thank you to @realbalconymixafrica. This platform truly changed our lives," read the statement.  

The statement revealed that the late Riky Rick played a role in negotiating the deal, and the DJz expressed their gratitude to the rapper.

'This is just the beginning. There’s still so much work to do. The door stays open for kids coming after us. Black child your dreams are valid. Let’s dream as a nation because, wow, the doors are open wide and the world is ready to embrace Africa.  

“Lastly we would love to thank our late bro @rikyrickworld for being a part of this journey, being a part of the negotiations and always guiding us. We  wish you were here to watch it all unfold. Let’s do it like you would say 'Lets operate boys'.”

In their Instagram stories, the DJz reminisced on their visit to the record company to broaden their horizons, marking it as a full circle moment.

“We went to visit Atlantic in 201  just to go dream and see what a major is all about. We were always willing to learn.”

LEVELS! Major League reveal they have an amapiano track with Doja Cat in the works

Major League have an INTERNATIONAL coalition!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Major League DJz and other SA stars part of YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022

"The fund will give me, a black South African girl, the platform to be heard, seen and celebrated on a global stage.” said Elaine..
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Watch | Major League DJz hint at possible collabo with Jorja Smith

They were also seen in the studio with Black Eyed Peas' Will.I.Am
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Major League’s DJ Banele on drawing inspiration from the likes of Burna Boy during the pandemic

Banele believes sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa could do more for the entertainment industry.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shots fired! Kanye West takes a swipe at SA comedian Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Big Zulu all smiles after waitress kneels to serve him food TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | AKA talks about suicidal thoughts and reveals Riky Rick rejected offer ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West's racial slur with lengthy letter TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Rasta honours Zola 7 with painting: ‘We have faith in him’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia