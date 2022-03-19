‘We wish you were here’ — Major League DJz dedicate Atlantic Records​ win to Riky Rick

Congratulations are in order for Banele and Bandile Mbere of Major League DJz after signing a deal with American label Atlantic Records.

The DJs took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news.

“It’s been a crazy journey and we would love to thank every single person who has been behind us through it all. 'Piano to the world' was a phrase t we believed in so much so that it changed our lives.

“Thank you to our amazing team, thank you for believing in us and allowing us to lead you. Thank you to @realbalconymixafrica. This platform truly changed our lives," read the statement.

The statement revealed that the late Riky Rick played a role in negotiating the deal, and the DJz expressed their gratitude to the rapper.

'This is just the beginning. There’s still so much work to do. The door stays open for kids coming after us. Black child your dreams are valid. Let’s dream as a nation because, wow, the doors are open wide and the world is ready to embrace Africa.

“Lastly we would love to thank our late bro @rikyrickworld for being a part of this journey, being a part of the negotiations and always guiding us. We wish you were here to watch it all unfold. Let’s do it like you would say 'Lets operate boys'.”