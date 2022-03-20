×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy’s vacation in Abu Dhabi

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
20 March 2022 - 14:00
Khuli and Lamiez are living their best lives in Abu Dhabi.
Khuli and Lamiez are living their best lives in Abu Dhabi.
Image: Instagram/Khuli Chana

If there's one couple in SA celebville that doesn't underestimate the power of a good vacation, it is rapper Khuli Chana and his wife DJ Lamiez Holworthy.

It seems like just a week ago when the pair were living it up in Namibia, and now they are doing the most in Abu Dhabi.

Their vacation to the UAE capital has been serving “soft life” and “love lives here” vibes on steroids.

The pair, known for their unique style, having been serving looks plus views of the picturesque city.

While Chana has joked he feels like he's been spending his days staring at his wife who has been shopping the whole time since they got there, Lamiez has been feeling like “Dorah the explorer” as she takes in the sights.

Check out the snaps below:

When they are not on holiday, Lamiez and Khuli work hard to maintain their individual brands and secure the bag for their family.

The pair have been working hard to push their musical offerings this year, which include Lamiez’  first song Sthokoze (she’s doing vocals) and Khuli’s hit Buyile.

On one of their recent getaways, Khuli explained the importance of taking time out to recharge and take in different scenery.

“Your soul needs time for solitude and self-reflection. In order to love, lead, heal and create, you must nourish yourself first.” 

SNAPS | Inside Lamiez and Khuli's FOMO-inducing Namibia vacation

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana on baecation are always worth camping on their socials!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Lamiez Holworthy and her family in the cutest #NkaoTempela video

This is the cutest video you'll see today!
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Khuli Chana can't wait to have a bundle of joy with wifey DJ Lamiez Holworthy

Khuli is ready to extend his family with wife Lamiez.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

SNAPS | Inside Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana’s Maldives retreat

Lamiez and Khuli's baecation has been serving beautiful views, high fashion and the cutest #couplegoals!
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘My boy is back in the building’ — Malema shows Tbo Touch love ahead of Metro ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Shots fired! Kanye West takes a swipe at SA comedian Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Big Zulu all smiles after waitress kneels to serve him food TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | AKA talks about suicidal thoughts and reveals Riky Rick rejected offer ... TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Sithelo Shozi laughs off claims she is homeless after MaMkhize ‘kicked ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia