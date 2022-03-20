SNAPS | Inside Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy’s vacation in Abu Dhabi
If there's one couple in SA celebville that doesn't underestimate the power of a good vacation, it is rapper Khuli Chana and his wife DJ Lamiez Holworthy.
It seems like just a week ago when the pair were living it up in Namibia, and now they are doing the most in Abu Dhabi.
Their vacation to the UAE capital has been serving “soft life” and “love lives here” vibes on steroids.
The pair, known for their unique style, having been serving looks plus views of the picturesque city.
While Chana has joked he feels like he's been spending his days staring at his wife who has been shopping the whole time since they got there, Lamiez has been feeling like “Dorah the explorer” as she takes in the sights.
Check out the snaps below:
When they are not on holiday, Lamiez and Khuli work hard to maintain their individual brands and secure the bag for their family.
The pair have been working hard to push their musical offerings this year, which include Lamiez’ first song Sthokoze (she’s doing vocals) and Khuli’s hit Buyile.
On one of their recent getaways, Khuli explained the importance of taking time out to recharge and take in different scenery.
“Your soul needs time for solitude and self-reflection. In order to love, lead, heal and create, you must nourish yourself first.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.