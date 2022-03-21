'There's so much more to life' — Zingah tells all on retiring from hip hop music
Sithembiso “Zingah” Simelane has lifted the lid on his decision to retire from the music scene and says he is ready to start a new chapter in his life.
The rapper had his fans shook when he took to his timeline announcing that he wanted nothing to do with the music industry.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zingah explained that his move had been prompted by Riky Rick's death which had brought a different perspective.
“It is clear that it is a very unhealthy space on so many levels. Losing my friend gave me a very different perspective. There's so much more to life than we are subjected to.
“The Riky situation definitely hit hard ... seeing him do that made me realise that the dream we think we want actually just doesn't matter. Real life is more important, your mental health is important.” he said.
Zingah has been in the music industry for nearly ten years and says while he is not yet certain what his next move is, he looks forward to being able to live out his life the way he sees fit and try his hand at acting and his other passions.
“After Cash Time where the narrative was that I had fallen off, during the time that I took off, what I enjoyed the most was the ability to just be myself. I'm not quite sure yet what my next move is going to be. I know I am very interested in getting into the acting space, that has always been a passion of mine ... I'm just looking to living my life to the fullest potential.”
Having signed a management deal with VTH Season in September 2021, Zingah says he plans to have a sit-down with them about his decision as he still has obligations with Sony music and says he hopes DJ Maphorisa will also respect his decision as he is signed under his record label.
“Phori is in the UK right now and that's the only person I owe a sit-down with because he is the one I got into the situation with and he is the one I trust with my music. I didn't speak to anybody before posting, I was avoiding my phone because I knew it would be a storm.”
Zingah says he is focused on prioritising his mental health.
“This decision I'm making is a change of lifestyle. Whatever comes from it will show that people should not be afraid to start over. This is just about me closing a chapter, I'm no longer a musician so don't expect music from me.
“I enjoyed the ride, there were ups and downs. It's been a great experience but I don't think I'm going to give up my entire life to just doing that. I'm about creating a better space for myself now and exercising self-love by action. That's what I'm clear about at the moment.”
