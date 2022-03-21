×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Cute! Moonchild Sanelly and Ayanda Jiya meet up in Austin, Texas

21 March 2022 - 18:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Ayanda Jiya had the night of her life in Texas when she spotted Moonchild Sanelly and Toya Delazey
Ayanda Jiya had the night of her life in Texas when she spotted Moonchild Sanelly and Toya Delazey
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Jiya

Songstress Ayanda Jiya, who is fulfilling her dream of performing overseas, and Moonchild Sanelly shared a beautiful moment in Texas.  

Taking to Instagram the singer shared a clip where she acknowledges Moonchild before she performs. She can be heard telling her audience that Moonchild is her sister from SA, and they have a brief exchange that impresses the fans.

“She said to me that I'm where I needed to be and that I shouldn't be afraid to be me. But most importantly to never look back! Enkosi @moonchildsanelly I'll always remember this moment. What an incredible soul you are. Thank you for everything,” Ayanda said.

Moonchild is in the US for the SXSW Music Festival, she has been keeping her followers clued up about all the fun she is having abroad. 

It was sisterly Mzansi love all round in Texas on Thursday night. In a separate post Ayanda was gushing over the musician.

“Also how wild is this? to meet up with my fellow Zulu sister in a foreign land. See us laughing, speaking isiZulu in a club in Texas! I live for such moments. I want to tell you guys that this trip has been nothing short of amazing. I am encouraged and supported and adored by people I have around me. Toya and I shared a little about our musical journeys and man she had me in tears! I appreciate you so much! So amazing to me to know that I have amazing sisters all over the world that are doing the most! ”

Ayanda also gushed about Toya Delazy. She said meeting left her feeling encouraged.

Read the post below.

