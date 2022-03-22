×

TshisaLIVE

Here's why everyone's talking about Netflix's 'Young, Famous & African'

22 March 2022 - 14:38 By Joy Mphande
All you need to know about Netflix's Young, Famous and African series.
Image: Supplied

Mzansi's long-awaited Netflix series Young Rich and Famous has been trending since the premiere of it's first episode. 

TshisaLIVE got to preview the episode on Friday and got to mingle with some of the cast members. 

The all-African reality series, featuring power couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, actor Khanyi Mbau, musician Diamond Platnumz, rapper Nadia Nakai, businesswoman Zari 'The Bosslady' Hassan, broadcaster and TV producer Andile Ncube, and radio jockey Naked DJ, was nothing short of glitz, glamour and drama.

Zari found herself at the top of the trends list for her behaviour on the show after she had a  conversation with 2Baba behind his wife, Annie Idibia's back which led to them having a bit of a scuffle after Annie likened her behaviour to her past relationship woes.

Zari was the talk of the show as she got on everyone's bad side, including rapper Nadia Nakai.

Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina who has been married and divorced twice, has led a private life and never spoke of his romantic relationships, but has now given fans a front-row seat to his love life with KayLeigh Schwark.

Khanyi Mbau shed light on her public relationships and going from being called a gold digger to a cougar now that she is dating a 28-year-old, and the expensive lifestyle she lives, but she had fans thinking she was intimidated by Zari.

“I thought I’d be a sugar baby now I’m a cougar. I’m dating a 28-year-old and I’m 35. Men are like the police, they protect and serve. Protect me from taking out my card and paying for my sneakers. Serve me by bringing that paper bag to me. Protect and serve,”

Take a look at the reactions below:

The wigs and weaves worn in the series also seemed to grab people's attention on the TL.

