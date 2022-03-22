Here's why everyone's talking about Netflix's 'Young, Famous & African'

Zari found herself at the top of the trends list for her behaviour on the show after she had a conversation with 2Baba behind his wife, Annie Idibia's back which led to them having a bit of a scuffle after Annie likened her behaviour to her past relationship woes.

Zari was the talk of the show as she got on everyone's bad side, including rapper Nadia Nakai.

Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina who has been married and divorced twice, has led a private life and never spoke of his romantic relationships, but has now given fans a front-row seat to his love life with KayLeigh Schwark.

Khanyi Mbau shed light on her public relationships and going from being called a gold digger to a cougar now that she is dating a 28-year-old, and the expensive lifestyle she lives, but she had fans thinking she was intimidated by Zari.

“I thought I’d be a sugar baby now I’m a cougar. I’m dating a 28-year-old and I’m 35. Men are like the police, they protect and serve. Protect me from taking out my card and paying for my sneakers. Serve me by bringing that paper bag to me. Protect and serve,”

Take a look at the reactions below: