Here's why everyone's talking about Netflix's 'Young, Famous & African'
Mzansi's long-awaited Netflix series Young Rich and Famous has been trending since the premiere of it's first episode.
TshisaLIVE got to preview the episode on Friday and got to mingle with some of the cast members.
The all-African reality series, featuring power couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, actor Khanyi Mbau, musician Diamond Platnumz, rapper Nadia Nakai, businesswoman Zari 'The Bosslady' Hassan, broadcaster and TV producer Andile Ncube, and radio jockey Naked DJ, was nothing short of glitz, glamour and drama.
Zari found herself at the top of the trends list for her behaviour on the show after she had a conversation with 2Baba behind his wife, Annie Idibia's back which led to them having a bit of a scuffle after Annie likened her behaviour to her past relationship woes.
Zari was the talk of the show as she got on everyone's bad side, including rapper Nadia Nakai.
Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina who has been married and divorced twice, has led a private life and never spoke of his romantic relationships, but has now given fans a front-row seat to his love life with KayLeigh Schwark.
Khanyi Mbau shed light on her public relationships and going from being called a gold digger to a cougar now that she is dating a 28-year-old, and the expensive lifestyle she lives, but she had fans thinking she was intimidated by Zari.
“I thought I’d be a sugar baby now I’m a cougar. I’m dating a 28-year-old and I’m 35. Men are like the police, they protect and serve. Protect me from taking out my card and paying for my sneakers. Serve me by bringing that paper bag to me. Protect and serve,”
Take a look at the reactions below:
When Zari said to Swanky she only called 2Face to the side just to greet😳😳🙄… I agree she is the boss lady that she thinks she is BUT if you watch and listen attentively this lady is very manipulative and was disrespectful to Annie, I must say #YoungFamousAndAfrican pic.twitter.com/28Ooe6us0H— Zinzi Mqungquto (@zinzi24) March 20, 2022
To be honest I don’t see Naked DJ and. Kayleigh becoming a ‘thing” I see toxicity #YoungFamousAndAfrican pic.twitter.com/V9tNK6wDhR— 𝐌𝐔𝐇𝐄𝐄 ♛ (@muheediva01) March 20, 2022
Annie: you ain't even my husband's type— All Kenyan 🇰🇪 (@AllKenyan_KE) March 19, 2022
Zari: when they cheat they do it with the opposite type 😅 #YoungFamousAndAfrican pic.twitter.com/Tmp1i6YgID
Why does it seem like Naked DJ is not even feeling Kayleigh. His behaviour is sickening. pic.twitter.com/Ku5BGrUHKa— Princess Sho ☮️ (@shoneezmiles) March 18, 2022
Young, famous and African#YoungFamousAndAfrican— Fish (@akikimartha2) March 21, 2022
Khanyi: Nadia is one of the biggest rappers in Africa
Africa: pic.twitter.com/XxcsW3yOxA
I'm watching 'Young, Famous and African' and I'm trying to find the young part. #YoungFamousAndAfrican pic.twitter.com/Sb1fgbdaDn— Chicks With Time! (@chickswithtime) March 19, 2022
Khanyi from young famous and african and christine from bling empire have the same energy pic.twitter.com/1tzz87EY3V— Chloé with an é (@c_contemplatess) March 18, 2022
Khanyi Mbau: Men are like the police, here to Protect and Serve. Protect me from taking out my card and paying for those sneakers... Serve me, by bringing that paper bag that you paid for to me.— Agnetta✨ (@agnettalucia) March 18, 2022
Me: 📝📝📝
This Chick!!!😂😂😂#YoungFamousAfrican #YoungFamousAndAfrican pic.twitter.com/p65URn5yfl
The wigs and weaves worn in the series also seemed to grab people's attention on the TL.
Who let my girl go on camera looking like this 🥴 WE NEED TO TALK! #YoungFamousAndAfrican pic.twitter.com/1PSblfoatx— mindyabusiness (@cripsynotcrispy) March 21, 2022
not a single good wig on this show #YoungFamousAndAfrican pic.twitter.com/7r5Zb5A2ZV— kal-el no (@easymoneyslut) March 19, 2022
Unfortunately the Americans have a point regarding the wig situation on #YoungFamousAndAfrican 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0cKXBVm5HS— Sesi (@Dope_Tshego) March 21, 2022
Why is the wig running away from the hairline? #YoungFamousAndAfrican pic.twitter.com/F91dmY3VzR— OmniSapphire (@OmniSapphire) March 21, 2022
