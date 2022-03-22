'SA is a crime scene' — Anger over attack on Ndebele artist Ester Mahlangu

The SA Police Service (SAPS) has been inundated with calls for swift action against the attackers of well known Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu who was robbed and attacked at her home.

The incident, which was met with shock on social media, has been described as shameful.

Police said Mahlangu, 87, was robbed of her firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash on Saturday afternoon at her home at Siyabuswa near KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga.

She was preparing to take her afternoon nap and had locked all the doors when she noticed that an unknown man had managed to gain entry into her home. He punched her in the face before tying her up with a cable and ransacking her home.

“The old lady reported that she cannot recall what happened thereafter. However, when she regained her consciousness, she realised that her house was ransacked and her firearm, as well as money, were stolen from the safe.

“The woman sustained some bruises on her face and the matter was reported to the police at Siyabuswa whereby a house robbery case was opened, hence the manhunt,” said Mpumalanga SAPS in a statement.

Provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said a similar incident was reported in the area and condemned the attack on Mahlangu.

“It is shameful to hear that our senior citizens are now being targeted by heartless criminals who show no mercy at all. On Sunday (March 20), we had an incident of this nature where an old male pensioner was strangled to death in Delmas.

“This cannot be allowed to continue unabated. The person who committed this evil act against one of the country’s assets must be swiftly hunted down and brought to book” said Manamela.