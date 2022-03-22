Tributes pour in for former Umhlobo Wenene broadcaster Luzuko Koti

Tributes have flooded social media since the death of former Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson and Umhlobo Wenene presenter Luzuko Koti.

His family confirmed the death on Monday in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of Luzuko Koti earlier today, March 21 2022,” said Nontobeko Mabitsela, the family’s spokesperson.

He was 47 years old and died after a short illness.

Koti held various roles in the media industry. He was the business manager of Channel Africa, former director of communication and marketing at the Mandela Foundation and a broadcaster on SABC radio station Umhlobo Wenene FM.

His family highlighted his passion for his work and service to “the nation and Africa in all the roles he occupied”.

“This is no doubt a devastating moment and a loss of a great patriot. Kindly keep his mother, children, entire family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” read the statement.

The family said funeral arrangements and memorial services will be announced at a later stage.