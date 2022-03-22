Tributes pour in for former Umhlobo Wenene broadcaster Luzuko Koti
Tributes have flooded social media since the death of former Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson and Umhlobo Wenene presenter Luzuko Koti.
His family confirmed the death on Monday in a statement.
“It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of Luzuko Koti earlier today, March 21 2022,” said Nontobeko Mabitsela, the family’s spokesperson.
He was 47 years old and died after a short illness.
Koti held various roles in the media industry. He was the business manager of Channel Africa, former director of communication and marketing at the Mandela Foundation and a broadcaster on SABC radio station Umhlobo Wenene FM.
His family highlighted his passion for his work and service to “the nation and Africa in all the roles he occupied”.
“This is no doubt a devastating moment and a loss of a great patriot. Kindly keep his mother, children, entire family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” read the statement.
The family said funeral arrangements and memorial services will be announced at a later stage.
Today we announce the passing away of my dear brother and friend, Luzuko Koti. It's a heavy moment. Yini Badela mfowethu @Luzukokoti pic.twitter.com/VhVFvgnd7O— Lukhona Mnguni (@LukhonaMnguni) March 21, 2022
On the socials, many were left heartbroken by the devastating news.
“I remember back in the earlier days of Black Twitter, when Bhut LZK would drop some Xhosa history lessons on Sundays. Then also would do grammar during the week under #KnowYourXhosa. Ndlela ntle Bhadela, ulale obokuphumla,” tweeted one fan.
“The loss of Luzuko Koti makes me think of the loss of Dr Sindi. I feel both deeply because in both cases it is not simply a personal loss, but a deep sense that the country has lost people who were invested in collective success and their role in getting us to that,” said one person on Twitter.
Here are some of the tributes below:
I have no words. What a magical human being. 💔💔💔 Go well brother @Luzukokoti pic.twitter.com/iRSbC6esdu— PhaṱhuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) March 21, 2022
Condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and the fans of Luzuko Koti. MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/JZtHr8oDfE— Black Rose Satin Original (@kmajavu84) March 22, 2022
The End Beckons Me 🕊— khanya (@khanyamkuhlu_) March 21, 2022
Go well Zuki @Luzukokoti 🤍 pic.twitter.com/OIJ8AFlOFx
What do I say now LZK? You've broken our hearts Badela. Why you, & why now? Waze wayenza iNdaba Thibase. Strength & courage to all our community, colleagues, friends & family. Masilaleni ngenxeba noxa kulukhuni, kubuhlungu. This hurts so much💔. #LuzukoKoti 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Ex5eEFwabA— IG: Asanda.Magaqa 🇿🇦 (@IAmAsandaMagaqa) March 21, 2022
Rest in peace Luzuko Koti . I am in shock and so sad that we have lost this great man. #LuzukoKoti @Luzukokoti pic.twitter.com/r81nTdPJWD— Kgaugelo KG Moxwale (@MotiveKG19) March 21, 2022
