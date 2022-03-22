WATCH | AKA and his bae Nadia Nakai all loved up on stage

When they came out on the socials as a couple, rappers AKA and Nadia Nakia's announcement was met with mixed reactions from tweeps, but that has not stopped them from loving each other out loud.

The pair seem to be head over heels in love after a recent clip of them shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula went viral on social media at the weekend.

In the video AKA and Nadia were getting cosy while AKA was performing, and the pair shared a smooch on stage.

In the comment section some tweeps commended him for loving publicly while others were not impressed by the clip.

“When AKA loves he loves for real,” wrote one tweep.

“That poor girl died last year. Not even a year later he is ranting and raving with someone else. There is seriously something wrong with AKA,” wrote another tweep.