TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘She looks so happy!’ — SA reacts to K Naomi & Tshepo’s wedding day

22 March 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
K. Naomi is now officially Mrs Phakathi
K. Naomi is now officially Mrs Phakathi
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda MVP

Media personality K Naomi tied the knot with her fiancée Tshepo Phakathi in a traditional ceremony on Sunday, and SA loved every moment shared on the socials — with good reason.

The couple’s wedding was attended by close friends and family in Houghton, Johannesburg,at the weekend, but it is still charting the trends as tweeps give it a thumbs up.

Some of Mzansi’s A-listers who were at the pair's nuptials shared pictures of the glamorous wedding day on their social media accounts.   

Business moguls Basetsana and her hubby Romeo Kumalo, media personality Pearl Modiadie, celebrity chef and presenter Lorna Maseko, radio personality Ayanda MVP, and YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza were among the guests who attended the lavish wedding.

The blushing bride looked the happiest tweeps have ever seen her and absolutely everything about her special day was beautiful.

Tweeps couldn’t get over how the pair’s wedding was authentic and included elements that the Batswana use to celebrate weddings.

“Also, the fact that K Naomi incorporated a band like Batswana do? That melted my heart. Agh! for the type of city girlish lifestyle that she lives, I wasn’t expecting that...but I love it! Lenyalo la Batswana le monate thata ge le nale bante. Tops to her,” wrote one tweep

Building up to the wedding the media personality and model has been sharing every milestone in her life, dubbing this chapter #AGodThing.

She took to her Instagram in October 2021 to share clips of the moment Tshepo proposed to her at the Gåte at Quoin Rock restaurant in Stellenbosch. 

“All I want to chase is beautiful dreams with you. A snippet of a beautiful moment...I’m so grateful and truly blessed to be loved and to be embarking on this journey with the coolest guy on earth, my bestie! I prayed for you,” she captioned the post.

She announced they were expecting two months after the engagement, and later welcomed the arrival of their baby girl Ama.

Here are some of the reactions:

