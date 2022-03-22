WATCH | ‘She looks so happy!’ — SA reacts to K Naomi & Tshepo’s wedding day

Media personality K Naomi tied the knot with her fiancée Tshepo Phakathi in a traditional ceremony on Sunday, and SA loved every moment shared on the socials — with good reason.

The couple’s wedding was attended by close friends and family in Houghton, Johannesburg,at the weekend, but it is still charting the trends as tweeps give it a thumbs up.

Some of Mzansi’s A-listers who were at the pair's nuptials shared pictures of the glamorous wedding day on their social media accounts.

Business moguls Basetsana and her hubby Romeo Kumalo, media personality Pearl Modiadie, celebrity chef and presenter Lorna Maseko, radio personality Ayanda MVP, and YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza were among the guests who attended the lavish wedding.

The blushing bride looked the happiest tweeps have ever seen her and absolutely everything about her special day was beautiful.